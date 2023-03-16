College Basketball
March Madness: The History of No. 13 Seeds Over No. 4 Seeds
The No. 13 vs. No.4 seed matchup has become synonymous with the matchup where you can undoubtedly find an upset. Most pundits and just about anyone giving out bracket info and picks will start with these matchups when they’re looking to comment on the most likely upsets. And rightfully so, these happen reasonably frequently, including a pair of 13’s over No. 4’s in 2021. 13 seeds have a 20.9% winning percentage in these matchups since 1985. Let’s look at this year’s No. 13 vs. No.4 matchups and the history of these matchups in the NCAA tournament.
No. 13 Seeds vs. No. 4 Seeds All-Time Stats
- 31-117: Record for 13 seeds vs. No. 4 seeds
- 20.9 percent: Overall winning percentage for 13 seeds since 1985
- 23: Largest margin of victory for a 13 seed; Navy over LSU (78-55)
- 1: Smallest margin of victory for a 13 seed; six times, first by Xavier over Missouri (70-69)
- 6-3: Record for No. 13 seeds in games decided by one point
- 2: Buzzer-beater wins for 13 seeds: Murray State over Vanderbilt (2010), Valparaiso over Ole Miss (1998)
- 6: 13 seeds to win at least two games
2023 NCAA Tournament No.13 Seeds vs. No. 4 Seeds
- No. 13 Louisiana vs No. 4 Tennessee -11.5 (-110)
- No. 13 Iona vs No. 4 UCONN -9.5 (-110)
- No. 13 Furman vs No. 4 Virginia -5.5 (-110)
- No. 13 Kent State vs No. 4 Indiana -4.5 (-110)
The History of No. 13 vs No. 4
Over the past 40 years, since the NCAA Tournament field was expanded to 64 teams in 1985, 26 tournaments have seen at least one 13-seed triumph. In four of those years, multiple 13 seeds won games, including Xavier and Missouri State in 1987, Indiana State and Kent State in 2001, Siena and San Diego in 2008, and Buffalo and Marshall in 2018.
The 2008 upsets were particularly noteworthy, as both occurred on the same court in Tampa, making it a historic day in NCAA Tournament history. The other two winning teams that day were double-digit seeds: 12th-seeded Western Kentucky won on a buzzer-beater in overtime. And then, 12th-seeded Villanova staged a comeback from an 18-point deficit to upset Clemson.
The first time a 13 seed defeated a four seed was also memorable. In 1985, the inaugural year of the expanded tournament, future NBA star David Robinson led his Navy Midshipmen to a dominant 23-point victory over No. 4 seed LSU, which still stands as the largest margin of victory for any 13 seed.
|Year
|Result
|Score
|1985
|Navy def. LSU
|78-55
|1987
|Missouri State def. Clemson
|65-60
|1987
|Xavier def. Missouri
|70-69
|1988
|Richmond def. Indiana
|72-69
|1989
|Middle Tennessee def. Florida State
|97-83
|1991
|Penn State def. UCLA
|74-69
|1992
|Southwestern Louisiana def. Oklahoma
|87-83
|1993
|Southern def. Georgia Tech
|93-78
|1995
|Manhattan def. Oklahoma
|77-67
|1996
|Princeton def. UCLA
|43-41
|1998
|Valparaiso def. Ole Miss
|70-69
|1999
|Oklahoma def. Arizona
|61-60
|2001
|Indiana State def. Oklahoma
|70-68
|2001
|Kent State def. Indiana
|77-73
|2002
|UNC Wilmington def. USC
|93-89
|2003
|Tulsa def. Dayton
|84-71
|2005
|Vermont def. Syracuse
|60-57
|2006
|Bradley def. Kansas
|77-73
|2008
|Siena def. Vanderbilt
|83-62
|2008
|San Diego def. UConn
|70-69
|2009
|Cleveland State def. Wake Forest
|84-69
|2010
|Murray State def. Vanderbilt
|66-65
|2011
|Morehead State def. Louisville
|62-61
|2012
|Ohio def. Michigan
|65-60
|2013
|La Salle def. Kansas State
|63-61
|2016
|Hawaii def. California
|77-66
|2018
|Buffalo def. Arizona
|89-69
|2018
|Marshall def. Wichita State
|81-75
|2019
|UC Irvine def. Kansas State
|70-64
|2021
|North Texas def. Purdue
|78-69 (OT)
|2021
|Ohio def. Virginia
|62-58
Some Memorable No. 13 Over No. 4 Upsets
No. 13 Valparaiso 70, No. 4 Ole Miss 69 – March 18, 1988
Who could forget Bryce Drew’s incredible buzzer-beater that propelled Valpo past Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament opener? Widely considered one of the most beautifully orchestrated buzzer-beaters in tournament history, the shot helped the Crusaders advance to the second round, where they defeated the 12th-seeded Florida State to reach the Sweet 16. Unfortunately, their run ended there with a loss to Rhode Island. Nevertheless, Drew’s unforgettable shot remains a cherished moment in NCAA Tournament lore. Bryce Drew is currently the coach at Grand Canyon, a 14 seed this year that is taking on Gonzaga in the first round.
25 years ago, Bryce Drew hit an iconic buzzer beater for 13-seed Valparaiso.pic.twitter.com/f9fIWgJXu6
— DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 13, 2023
No. 13 Richmond 72, No. 4 Indiana 69 – March 13, 1988
In 1991, coached by Dick Tarrant, the Spiders became the first No. 15 seed to win a game in the tournament, stunning 2-seed Syracuse. But this wasn’t the first time Tarrant had orchestrated an upset; in 1988, the Spiders knocked off defending national champions Indiana in the opening round, then upset fifth-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round. This was just the fourth 13-seed to knock off a four-seed. Richmond’s historic run ended in the Sweet 16, as top-seeded Temple handed them a 22-point defeat. Despite the loss, Tarrant and the Spiders had etched their names in NCAA Tournament history.
