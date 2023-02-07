Mavericks shopping Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr. for defender

The Dallas Mavericks are working to trade Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. prior to this Thursday’s deadline. Hardway Jr. is hurting Dallas’ salary cap in the long run. Mavs G.M. Nico Harrison is ready to cut ties as soon as possible.

“The Mavs have been shopping shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who is owed $34 million over the two remaining years on his contract, since last season,” reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Hoops Collective podcast.

“That is expected to continue leading up to the deadline, as second-year general manager Nico Harrison hopes to upgrade a 24th-ranked defense that took a significant hit with Finney-Smith’s departure.”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, after trading for Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks now have fourth-best odds to win the championship. A couple of sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets in the West.

The Mavericks are shopping Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood, per @espn_macmahon pic.twitter.com/q6ZawfKSBy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2023

On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets traded Irving and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first and second-rounder, and a 2027 second-round draft pick.

Through 51 appearances this season, Hardaway is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. To add to these statistics, the 10-year veteran guard is shooting 37.5% from the field and 35.1% outside the arc.

Mavericks are hoping to trade Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr. for cap space and serviceable defender

In August 2021, Hardaway inked a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks. Of course, it’s a fully guaranteed deal. His cap hit this season is $19,602,273. This amount represents 15.85% of the league’s cap.

Christian Wood is also facing a similar predicament. Wood has missed the last eight games due to a fractured left thumb. But shopping the 6-foot-10 center/forward goes beyond injuries.

He’s averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 boards, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks through 43 appearances this season. These stats are decent for the UNLV product. Nonetheless, the Mavericks are aiming to clear additional cap space.

“Mavs have been shopping shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who is owed $34 million over the two remaining years on his contract, since last season, sources told ESPN. “Sources said [Christian] Wood, who is on an expiring contract, is also being shopped in the trade market.” #MFFL https://t.co/ySUeDGEPVs — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) February 7, 2023

“That fallback plan isn’t exactly a sign that the Mavs are taking extension negotiations with high-scoring center/power forward Christian Wood too seriously,” added Windhorst. “Sources said Wood, who is on an expiring contract, is also being shopped in the trade market.”

Wood is in the final season of his three-year, $41 million contract. If the 27-year-old finishes the final year of his deal with Dallas, he will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In June 2022, the Houston Rockets traded Wood to the Mavericks for Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Boban Marjanovic and Wendell Moore Jr.