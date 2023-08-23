The Dallas Mavericks are expected to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign forward Markieff Morris, according to sources. McGee, 35, signed a three-year, $17 million contract with Dallas last July.

In seven starts and 42 appearances with the Mavericks in the 2022-23 season, the 7-foot center averaged 4.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 8.5 minutes per game while shooting 64% from the floor and 58.5% at the foul line.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks are planning to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee and re-sign F/C Markieff Morris on a deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mavs must execute stretch-and-waive by next week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2023



JaVale McGee also spent the 2015-16 season with Dallas. The 15-year veteran was selected 18th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft out of the University of Nevada, Reno.

The Michigan native played his first four NBA seasons (2008-2012) with Washington. Besides the Mavericks, McGee then went on to play for the Denver Nuggets (2012-15, 2020-21 season), Philadelphia 76ers (2014-15 season), Warriors (2016-18), Lakers (2018-20), Cleveland Cavaliers (2020-21 season), and Phoenix Suns (2021-22 season).

McGee won three NBA championships (2017, 2018, 2019) in a four-year span with the Warriors and Lakers. In the Mavericks’ 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 10, 2022, the center recorded a season-high 18 points and four rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks are expected to stretch-and-waive center JaVale McGee, re-sign forward Markieff Morris

Meanwhile, Markieff Morris was selected 13th overall by the Suns in the 2011 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. The 6-foot-9 forward played his first four seasons (2011-16) with Phoenix.

In the 2014-15 season, the forward averaged a career-high 15.3 points per game after appearing in all 82 games. Along with logging 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, he shot 46.5% from the floor and 31.8% outside the arc.

Moreover, in the Suns’ 107-100 win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 13, 2015, Morris scored a career-high 35 points in 38 minutes of action. He shot 15-of-21 (71.4%) from the field.

Markieff Morris only played eight games for the Mavs last year, but he was still recovering from lingering injuries In those eight games, he shot 36.4% from three on 2.8 attempts per game He also logged 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists over the final two games of the season… — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 22, 2023



In addition to the Mavericks and Suns, the forward has also played for the Wizards (2016-19), Oklahoma City Thunder (2018-19 season), Detroit Pistons (2019-20 season), Lakers (2020-21), Miami Heat (2021-22 season), and Brooklyn Nets (2022-23 season).

Additionally, in 35 appearances split between the Nets and Mavericks last season, Morris averaged 3.8 points, 2.0 boards, and 10.1 minutes per game. Plus, the 33-year-old shot 40.9% from the floor and a career-best 39.4% from 3-point range.

In February 2023, Brooklyn traded Morris and Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 second-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a 2029 second-rounder.

Morris’ new deal is likely a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

