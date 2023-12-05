Ted Lasso is TV’s favorite sports coach. And if you had to pinpoint who in the NBA is most like Jason Sudeikis, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who is a closer match than Taylor Jenkins. He’s kind, upbeat, and creative, and he is (usually) able to extract the most out of his roster.

So, how much does the NBA equivalent of Ted Lasso make? In this post, we discuss Jenkins’ salary, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Taylor Jenkins Contract And Salary

Jenkins has been with the Memphis Grizzlies since the 2019-20 NBA season. After his third season (the 2021-22 season), Jenkins signed a multi-year extension to stay with the team. However, the terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. With that said, we can estimate Jenkins’ salary based on what other NBA coaches are getting paid.

We know that Jenkins is making less than 7.25 million dollars per year, as we know the salaries of the top-five highest-paid coaches in the NBA, and Rick Carlisle (the fifth-highest-paid coach) makes that amount.

Jenkins also should be making over four million dollars annually, as that is what first time coaches like Adrian Griffin (four million per year) are making on their first contract, and Jenkins is already on his second contract with the Grizzlies. So, we can assume Jenkins is making somewhere between four and seven million dollars per year.

Taylor Jenkins Net Worth

Jenkins’ net worth is estimated to be around two million dollars. While we don’t know for certain, we can assume that most of Jenkins’ wealth has been amassed from his time as an NBA coach.

Before Jenkins became the Grizzlies’ head coach in 2019, he spent six seasons as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Before that, he spent five seasons as an assistant and head coach in the NBA G-League.

Taylor Jenkins Head Coaching Record

In 328 career games, Jenkins’ regular season head coaching record currently sits at 184-144 (win percentage of 56.1%). With those marks, Jenkins sits at 108th all-time in wins and 54th in all-time in win percentage.

In terms of the playoffs, Jenkins’ record sits at 9-14 (39.1%). That gives him the 100th most wins in playoff history and the 118th-best win percentage.

Taylor Jenkins Wife

Jenkins is married to Chantall Jenkins. The couple has one son and one daughter together: Austin and Avery.