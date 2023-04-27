The Miami Heat are in the second round of the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Jimmy Butler and his teammates were able to hold off the Bucks 128-126 in OT to win the series 4-1. Miami trailed by 16 points entering the fourth quarter and won the game. That is the largest comeback win entering the fourth quarter in a series-clinching win.

During the regular season, Jimmy Butler is a top-25 player and has an off night once and a while. When the postseason starts, he takes his game to an entirely new level. Butler has elevated his postseason performances in the last two years for the Heat and he’s a huge factor in why they were able to advance.

His historic 56-point performance stunned the Bucks and they were not able to recover in Game 5. Miami did this all as the #8 seed and will travel to New York for a battle with the New York Knicks.

The Heat trailed by 16 points entering the 4th quarter and won. That is the largest comeback entering a 4th quarter in a series-clinching win in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/fRlAPepSTs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2023

Jimmy Butler has had an insane start to the 2023 NBA playoffs

Last night, Jimmy Butler went for 42 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists. Through five games in the 2023 postseason, Butler is averaging (37.6) points per game to lead all scorers. He even hit a ridiculous shot with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT.

Gabe Vincent threw up a lob to Butler and he caught the ball with one hand and was able to bank it off the glass to tie the game at 118 a piece. The Bucks were down by two points in the final seconds of OT and Grayson Allen failed to get a shot up. Milwaukee would have had a strong chance to win in double OT had they gotten there.

Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, and Kyle Lowry had all fouled out of the game. However, Jimmy Butler’s heroics in this series were enough to knock off the #1 seed in the East. Milwaukee had the best record in the NBA this season, but anything can happen in the postseason.