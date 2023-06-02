Game 1 did not go to plan for the Miami Heat last night losing 104-93 to the Nuggets. That score doesn’t reflect how badly the Heat lost last night. They were down 84-63 at the end of the third quarter and the game was never really in question. Despite the loss, Bam Adebayo recorded his 17th career playoff game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The second-most in Heat postseason history.

Two-time all-star Bam Adebayo led the Heat last night in points, rebounds, and minutes played. Jimmy Butler had an off game and only scored 13 points. For Miami to win, they need quality performances from Butelr and Adebayo. They only got one of the two last night.

In Game 1, Adebayo finished with 26/13/5 on 13-25 shooting from the field. No other player was able to crack 20+ points last night except for Abebayo. The Heat will look t have a bounce-back Game 2 on Sunday.

Bam Adebayo has his 17th career playoff game with 20 points & 10 rebounds. The only player with more in Heat history is LeBron James (25). pic.twitter.com/9DzmPVJ1WK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2023

The Miami Heat did not play their best team basketball in Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night. Bam Adebayo put together a strong performance, but that was not nearly enough to get them a win. One of the biggest storylines coming out of Game 1 was the discrepancy on the free throw line.

As a team, the Miami Heat took just two free throw attempts in Game 1. That is the fewest free-throw attempts by a team in a single postseason game in NBA playoff history. Not an ideal time for the Miami Heat to do that. Haywood Highsmith came off the bench and scored 18 points last night. He was responsible for both of Miami’s free throw attempts.

Miami also shot poorly from beyond the arc and that did not help their cause either. Caleb Marin and Max Srus combined to go 1-11 from deep last night. Gabe Vincent had 19 points and was 5-10 from deep. Strus had zero points in Game 1. The Heat don’t have the same firepower as the Nuggets and they have a strong game offensively to beat the Nuggets.