Headlines
Michael Jordan Will Have Final Say on Charlotte Hornets No.2 Draft Pick Despite Selling Team
Despite a forthcoming transfer of majority ownership, Michael Jordan, the legendary former player and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, maintains a crucial role in deciding the franchise’s future. The basketball icon will deliver the final verdict on the Hornets’ No. 2 draft pick, even as he relinquishes his majority stake.
Jordan Still Holding Sway Over Hornets Draft Pick
Michael Jordan’s legacy in the NBA isn’t solely defined by his exploits on the court, but also by his impact in the boardroom. As the principal governor of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan’s influence has reached beyond the court itself.
Even though he is currently in the process of selling his majority stake in the Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, Jordan’s hands-on approach persists. One of the last significant decisions he’ll preside over is the selection of the franchise’s No. 2 draft pick.
Michael Jordan will have the final say of who the #Hornets select at No. 2, Kupchak said.
— Rod Boone (@rodboone) June 21, 2023
With promising talents like Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller in the mix, this decision is poised to have long-lasting implications on the team’s future. Despite the impending change in ownership, Jordan’s influence remains unwavering, demonstrating his enduring commitment to the franchise he has steered for over a decade.
Does MJ Like Henderson or Miller?
The consensus holds that Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to be the first overall selection, setting the stage for an exciting battle between Henderson and Miller for the coveted No. 2 spot.
Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard, is a powerhouse on the court. His two-year stint with the NBA G-League Ignite team provided a clear indication of his potential. He averaged an impressive 16.5 points per game and demonstrated an athleticism that’s both exceptional and NBA-ready. His current odds to secure the second pick stand at +260.
Meanwhile, Miller, an Alabama forward standing tall at 6-foot-9, is nothing short of remarkable. He brings a unique blend of size and skill to the game, averaging 18.8 points per game during his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide. With his undeniable talent, his odds of being selected at No. 2 make him favorite over Henderson at -475.
Hornets GM Kupchak Says Historically Jordan Defers to Him
Interestingly, Mitch Kupchak, the General Manager of the Hornets, revealed that Jordan’s input isn’t necessarily the be-all-end-all. Jordan, he shared, has a history of deferring to him in decision-making. Kupchak also suggested a potential shift in strategy with the possibility of the Hornets trading the No. 2 pick, or opting not to use all their five draft picks.
However, as the final hour approaches, it’s clear that Jordan still holds sway in Charlotte. The NBA icon, who led the Hornets for 13 years, remains influential even as he finalizes a sale of his majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. .
But, does this hold-up? Should Jordan have the final say in the No. 2 pick despite his departure? On one hand, his status as an NBA legend and his experience as a team owner give weight to his judgment. Conversely, with a potential change in franchise direction under new ownership, some might argue it should be a decision for the incoming majority stakeholders.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell is out to prove his height isn’t a problem as NBA Draft approaches
- NBA Rumors: Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter on the trade block
- Michael Jordan Will Have Final Say on Charlotte Hornets No.2 Draft Pick Despite Selling Team
- Conor McGregor’s rape accuser now claims the NBA offered her $100,000 hush money
- Rockets’ Kenyon Martin Jr. to become available for a trade?
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Danilo Gallinari exercises $6.8 million player option with Celtics for the 2023-24 season
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Zion Williamson Baby Mama Drama: Who Are Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Rose’?
-
Main Page 5 days ago
NBA Rumors: Suns to add Nets forward Yuta Watanabe?
-
Headlines 2 weeks ago
Zion Williamson Baby Mama Update: Yamile Taylor Enters Love Square With Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Concrete Rose’