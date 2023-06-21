Home » news » Michael Jordan Will Have Final Say On Charlotte Hornets No 2 Draft Pick Despite Selling Team

Michael Jordan Will Have Final Say on Charlotte Hornets No.2 Draft Pick Despite Selling Team

Despite a forthcoming transfer of majority ownership, Michael Jordan, the legendary former player and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, maintains a crucial role in deciding the franchise’s future. The basketball icon will deliver the final verdict on the Hornets’ No. 2 draft pick, even as he relinquishes his majority stake.

Jordan Still Holding Sway Over Hornets Draft Pick

Michael Jordan’s legacy in the NBA isn’t solely defined by his exploits on the court, but also by his impact in the boardroom. As the principal governor of the Charlotte Hornets, Jordan’s influence has reached beyond the court itself.

Even though he is currently in the process of selling his majority stake in the Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, Jordan’s hands-on approach persists. One of the last significant decisions he’ll preside over is the selection of the franchise’s No. 2 draft pick.

With promising talents like Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller in the mix, this decision is poised to have long-lasting implications on the team’s future. Despite the impending change in ownership, Jordan’s influence remains unwavering, demonstrating his enduring commitment to the franchise he has steered for over a decade.

Does MJ Like Henderson or Miller?

The consensus holds that Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to be the first overall selection, setting the stage for an exciting battle between Henderson and Miller for the coveted No. 2 spot.

Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard, is a powerhouse on the court. His two-year stint with the NBA G-League Ignite team provided a clear indication of his potential. He averaged an impressive 16.5 points per game and demonstrated an athleticism that’s both exceptional and NBA-ready. His current odds to secure the second pick stand at +260.

Meanwhile, Miller, an Alabama forward standing tall at 6-foot-9, is nothing short of remarkable. He brings a unique blend of size and skill to the game, averaging 18.8 points per game during his tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide. With his undeniable talent, his odds of being selected at No. 2 make him favorite over Henderson at -475.

Hornets GM Kupchak Says Historically Jordan Defers to Him

Interestingly, Mitch Kupchak, the General Manager of the Hornets, revealed that Jordan’s input isn’t necessarily the be-all-end-all. Jordan, he shared, has a history of deferring to him in decision-making. Kupchak also suggested a potential shift in strategy with the possibility of the Hornets trading the No. 2 pick, or opting not to use all their five draft picks.

However, as the final hour approaches, it’s clear that Jordan still holds sway in Charlotte. The NBA icon, who led the Hornets for 13 years, remains influential even as he finalizes a sale of his majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. .

But, does this hold-up? Should Jordan have the final say in the No. 2 pick despite his departure? On one hand, his status as an NBA legend and his experience as a team owner give weight to his judgment. Conversely, with a potential change in franchise direction under new ownership, some might argue it should be a decision for the incoming majority stakeholders.

