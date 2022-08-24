Kevin Durant has decided that he is going to continue playing with the Brooklyn Nets for the foreseeable future. It’s uncertain at the moment if that means Durant is going to play this season and then request a trade again next year, but for now, he plans to stay in Brooklyn.

New reports have given some more insight about teams that have called about Kevin Durant. Two of those teams that did make calls about the Nets superstar were the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets.

Bucks and Nuggets Interested In Kd

According to Shams Charania:

“The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the most serious threats to land Durant because they have the types of pieces necessary to satisfy the Nets’ asking price in a deal for the two-time NBA Finals MVP. However, no one yet has met Brooklyn’s high price tag of an All-Star, other high-level players and draft picks — and conversations with those three front-runners have been non-existent recently. The Celtics offered All-Star Jaylen Brown, guard Derrick White and a first-round draft pick in July, according to league sources The Philadelphia 76ers expressed recent interest in Durant while the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets also inquired with the Nets in late June and early July to gauge the price tag, according to sources. The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources. None of those conversations gained much traction. Durant has four years and $198 million remaining on his Nets contract.”

Nets Could Be Very Good This Season

Now that Kevin Durant has decided that he’s going to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, this team has the potential to be elite next season. They have to continue building their relationship inside of the locker room, but if the Nets can figure things out and just stay on the court, they have a chance to win it all next year.