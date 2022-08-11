Milwaukee Bucks reveal purple classic jerseys for next season

‘Classic never goes out of style’ – the message from the Milwaukee Bucks Twitter account as the team’s new 2022-23 classic edition uniform was unveiled on Thursday.

The jersey prominently features purple with white and green accents, and will be worn by the likes of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday this fall.

The Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Lakers revealed their classic edition uniforms earlier this week ahead of the new campaign in October.

Classic never goes out of style. pic.twitter.com/UHH4J2U4QC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 11, 2022

According to BetOnline, Milwaukee are second favourites at +550 to win the 2022-23 NBA championship which would be for the second time in three seasons, behind the Boston Celtics at top spot @ +400.