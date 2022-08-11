Headlines
Milwaukee Bucks reveal purple classic jerseys for next season
‘Classic never goes out of style’ – the message from the Milwaukee Bucks Twitter account as the team’s new 2022-23 classic edition uniform was unveiled on Thursday.
The jersey prominently features purple with white and green accents, and will be worn by the likes of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday this fall.
Purple Reign. pic.twitter.com/yjMMz0OmLx
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 11, 2022
The Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Lakers revealed their classic edition uniforms earlier this week ahead of the new campaign in October.
Classic never goes out of style. pic.twitter.com/UHH4J2U4QC
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 11, 2022
According to BetOnline, Milwaukee are second favourites at +550 to win the 2022-23 NBA championship which would be for the second time in three seasons, behind the Boston Celtics at top spot @ +400.
- Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods shopped for jewelry in Italy
- Milwaukee Bucks reveal purple classic jerseys for next season
- Kevin Durant Odds of Getting Traded by the Nets in 2022
- Celtics star Robert Williams untouchable in Kevin Durant trade talks
- Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias to an Exhibit 10 contract
-
Main Page1 week ago
Under Armor set to release Curry 4 FloTro sneakers on August 5
-
Main Page3 days ago
A Complete History of the Dejounte Murray vs Paolo Banchero Beef
-
Main Page1 week ago
Hornets’ PJ Washington and girlfriend Alisah Chanel expecting first child
-
Main Page5 days ago
Knicks, Lakers, Jazz nearly pulled trigger on Westbrook, Mitchell trade