Milwaukee Bucks Sign Meyers Leonard To A 10-Day Contact, Get’s His Chance To Grace The Hardwood Once Again

In Milwaukee’s final game before the all-star break, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a wrist injury that left him extremely limited in the all-star game. The two-time MVP met with doctors yesterday and luckily he avoided any major injuries that would leave him out for the rest of the season. With Giannis set to miss a small amount of time, Milwaukee is giving a former NBA pro the chance he’s been waiting for. Meyers Leonard is signing a 10-day contract with the Bucks.

Leonard has not played in an NBA in over two years since uttering an anti-Semitic slur while streaming video games on a platform named Twitch. His life changed that day and within a week he was traded from the Heat to the Thunder who then waived him almost immediately.

However, Leonard has taken countless steps to right his wrongs and has been an actively helping members of the Jewish community. The seven-footer has become an ally to the Jewish community off the court and will look to seize his opportunity with Milwaukee.

Meyers Leonard is getting his chance to play in the league once again

Reports say that the Bucks have been monitoring Leonard for over a year now and they conducted a workout with him back in January. The big man also had a workout with the Lakers, but the Bucks acted fast as they’ll look to use him off the bench for however many games Antetokounmpo ends up missing.

Leonard got injured in the 2020-21 season and played just three games. In the previous season he started 49 of the 51 games he played, averaging (6.1) points, (5.1) rebounds, and (1.1) assists per game. He’s also a gifted three-point shooter at 39 percent for his career and he shot (.414) in 2019-20.

One thing to know is that Leonard was held accountable for his actions and he also sought help of a friend as well. Less than 48 hours after he mistakenly blurted out an anti-Semitic slur on Twitch, he was meeting with Rabbi’s and members of the Jewish community to seek guidance.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said that he he’s met with numerous leaders within the Jewish community and has educated himself. Leonard has been using his platform for good and now he gets his chance to suit up as any NBA again. Milwaukee’s next game is Friday vs the Miami Heat, his former team he last played for. A full circle moment for him in his career.