Main Page
WATCH: Bucks’ Meyers Leonard went viral after he was clearly caught cheering for the Heat on accident
The Milwaukee Bucks will have their backs against the wall tonight in Game 5 vs the Miami Heat. After Jimmy Butler took over Game 4, the Bucks need to win the next three in a row to advance to the next round. Milwaukee’s backup big man Meyers Leonard went viral after Monday’s loss. He was seen cheering for a Miami-made three-pointer and might have forgotten what team he was playing for.
Leonard earned a full-time roster spot with the Bucks this season after playing on two 10-day contracts. This was his second chance to be in the NBA again after making some poor choices a few years ago. He was a key piece in the Maimi Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in 2020.
The 31-year-old went viral after Milwaukee’s loss on Monday after cheering for a three-pointer made by the Heat. Heading into Game 5 tonight, NBA betting sites have the Bucks at (-600) to win at home.
Meyers Leonard forgot he didn’t play for Miami anymore 😭pic.twitter.com/94tV5WqDso
— Mink Flow (@currypistonn) April 25, 2023
Meyers Leonard knew he messed up when he cheered for a Miami Heat three-pointer
In the clip above, the Heat hit a three-pointer and it puts Miami up by 12. Nobody on the Bucks’ bench had a reaction to that happening except for Meyers Leonard. He stood up and cheered for the Heat’s made three and quickly sat down after.
The emotions on his face look like he knew he messed up as he started scratching his chin afterward. It seemed like a genuine mistake by Leonard, but he had an explanation for what happened. Leonard went to Twitter after seeing videos of himself go viral for cheering on the Heat.
Lol. Let’s just go ahead and stop this narrative. I was signaling for a “33” to our team. It’s a 2 for 1 situation to finish the quarter. https://t.co/6NkUdI5OID
— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) April 26, 2023
Milwaukee’s big man tried to put some context to the situation and it somewhat makes sense. His teammates were not upset with him at the moment. Speculation about what happened might not be true, but it was funny to see Leonard cheer for the opposing team during a postseason game.
- Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle will play for West Virginia next season
- Two Dayton players declare to go pro, as Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II decide to test the 2023 NBA Draft’s waters
- How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks Game 5 | Free NBA Playoffs Live Stream
- Euroleague coach Sarunas Jasikevicius explains why he thinks the NBA is unbearable: ‘It’s a business in its purest form’
- Is Quentin Grimes playing tonight (Apr. 26) in Game 5 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers?
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Raptors likely to trade Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby this offseason
-
College Headlines 2 weeks ago
Adama Sanogo is leaving UConn after winning the national championship, he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft
-
Headlines 1 week ago
De’Aaron Fox Continues to Elevate to Superstar Status as Kings Take 2-0 Series Lead
-
College Basketball Recruiting 1 week ago
Providence Basketball offers a scholarship to Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s son