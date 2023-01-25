Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis To Miss Extended Time With An MCL Sprain

The Eastern Conference is stacked with some powerhouse teams and the playoffs are going to be some huge matchups. At third in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks have a 30-17 overall record and are 6-4 in their last ten. Khris Middleton has finally made his return, but he’s slowly being worked back in. Milwaukee got some unwanted news learning that their sixth man of the year candidate, Bobby Portis is going to miss extended time.

Portis is one of two Bucks this season who have played in all 47 games. He made 14 starts this season and was averaging (14.4) points, (10.1) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game. It will be a huge blow to the Bucks rotation as Portis was one of three big men for the Bucks who saw the most playing time.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer may have to use smaller lineups as the Bucks do not have a lot of depth at power forward or center.

Milwaukee Bucks' key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will miss some time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2023

NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski both have reported on Portis being out for Milwaukee, but were unclear as to how much time he would miss. All they could say was he will “miss time”, and that’s never good. Sources have told them that Milwaukee are working to determine how much time he will actually miss.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Portis is going to miss some time with an MCL injury. Back in 2018-19 when he was with the Chicago Bulls, Portis missed seven weeks with the injury and Milwaukee hope that it won’t be as long this time. His injury was suffered in the Bucks 150-130 win vs the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Portis was also having one of his best seasons yet as a pro averaging a double-double for the first time in his career. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez are going to be relied upon a bit more for however long Portis is out for. Milwaukee would normally have Serge Ibaka, but he is away from the team now trying to find a new home via a trade. The only other real forward who plays meaningful minutes for the Bucks is SF Jordan Nwora. Other then him, their front court depth is lacking.