Mississippi sports betting handle doubles to US$43m in September

Mississippi sports betting handle was bounced back from a poor August and September to see over 100% month-on-month growth in reaching US43.141m for September.

With NBA resuming at the end of September, it would be unsurprising to see October climb above again. The result, however, was down year-on-year with handle decreasing from US$54.836m in August 2021. Revenue year-on-year fell very slightly but remained around the US$8.8m mark.

The biggest increase, as expected, was due to the return of the NFL, with football wagers making up 56% of Handle and generating US$24m of all bets (without taking into account parlays). Baseball has begun to fall, at its lowest wagering total in six months while NBA is yet to resume and thus next month should see a notable uptick as the two juggernauts of US sport have now started playing concurrently without a Covid-19 disrupted schedule.

Where were the wagers taken?

When broken down by Central/Coastal and Northern casinos there was no major disruption from the status quo. Coastal casinos retained the number one spot for punters to place sports bets in Mississippi, with handle of US$28.1m and revenue of US$5.5m. Next was central casinos, with northern casinos completing the list. Central casinos took US$8.2m with revenue of US$1.8m, and northern casinos totalling US$6.9m and revenue of US$1.6m.

Mississippi’s record handle was recorded in October 2021 at US$83.527m, and the state will be expecting October 2022, with the return of the full sporting calendar, to come close once more.

Online casino gaming in Mississippi does not seem to be on the near horizon, with little to no regulatory pressure on state regulators to introduce it thus far. The same applies to online sports betting, with no regulation forthcoming. With an increasing amount of uptake across the United States of America, however, online sports betting may be on the legislative agenda in the mid-term.