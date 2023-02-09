Monty Williams leaves USA Basketball men’s coaching staff; Tyronn Lue takes his place

Phoenix’s Monty Williams won’t be a part of the men’s USA Basketball team no longer and his replacement looking foward to this year’s World Cup is already in sight. We are talking about Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, who is expected to be part of the coaching staff all the way up to 2024 Paris Olympics.

Williams had to step down from his responsabilities in the National side due to “family commitments”, as the management director Grant Hill told the press on Wednesday.

“I am incredibly grateful to Grant Hill and Coach Kerr, both for giving me the opportunity to be an assistant coach and for their understanding of my decision,” the Suns coach said. “This has been a difficult choice, but given the timing and the demands of the commitment, it is the best choice for myself and my family.”

Williams first started to work with the U.S. National teams almost a decade ago, as he was part of the coaching team that won gold at the 2014 World Cup, as well as the first place two years later in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Considering his great contributions in the past, the Phoenix coach was re-introduced to be a member of this staff for this next cycle back in December 2021.

After two years, Williams makes way so that new coaches and ideas can enhance to men’s squad, as the United States is still to qualify for their next big objectives.

As the National team expects to earn a place in this summer’s World Cup in the sixth and final window of qualification contests later this month. Just as well for next year’s Olympics, the US squad usually uses G-League talent during these first stages, and eventually fill their roster with NBA athletes for the major tournament.

It’s time for Lue to step up

Lue will now be a part of a staff completed by Golden State’s Steve Kerr at the head, and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few from Gonzaga.

Welcome to the 🇺🇸 #USABfamily, Coach Lue!@LAClippers head coach Tyronn Lue joins the #USABMNT coaching staff as an assistant for 2023-24. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) February 8, 2023

“Coaching USA Basketball has always been a dream of mine, and I’m humbled to take on the challenge,” Lue said with pride. “I am truly honored to represent our country and join this great group of coaches.”

Tyronn Lue has been one of the greatest head coaches in the NBA for a while now, and this current campaign is no exception, as he's led the Clippers to the Western Conference's sixth spot with a 31-27 record so far.

If the United States is to qualify for the World Cup this summer, all they need to do is win one of their next two qualifying games to be contested this month in Uruguay and Brazil. However, if the National team is not able to conquer a victory in South American territory, the other option is to participate in a tournament in the Philippines in August.

As for Paris 2024, the National team could then qualify for the Olympics based on their World Cup results. The U.S. will try to win it’s fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.