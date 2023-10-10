The most popular women’s basketball shoes of the 2023 WNBA season are featured below. According to Kix Stats, about 39.3% of players wore Nike sneakers, followed by 24.1% for other, 8.6% for Nike Kobe, 7.4% for Nike LeBron, and 5.7% for Jordan Brand. Check out the full ranked list below of all 58 sneakers.

58.) Jordan Zion 3

57.) Nike Cosmic Unity 2

56.) Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY

55.) Nike LeBron XXI

54.) New Balance Two WXY 4

53.) Adidas Exhibit Select MID

52.) Air Jordan 36

51.) Air Jordan 37 Low

50.) Nike PG 6

49.) Puma MB.03

48.) Under Armour Flow FUTR X 3

47.) Nike KD 15

46.) Under Armor Curry 2 Low FLOTRO

45.) Converse All Star BB EVO LOW

44.) Adidas Trae Unlimited

43.) Air Jordan 35

42.) Air Jordan 38

41.) Adidas D Rose 1.5 Low

40.) Under Armour Curry 1 Low FlOTRO

39.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump

38.) Jordan One Take 3

37.) Moolah Neovolt Pro

36.) Air Jordan 36 Low

35.) Adidas Exhibit Select Low

34.) Nike Kyrie Flytrap 6

33.) Nike LeBron Witness 7

32.) Nike Kobe 8

31.) Puma All-Pro Nitro

30.) Jordan Tatum 1

29.) Nike PG 5

28.) Nike KD 14

27.) Under Armour Spawn 5

26.) Nike Air Deldon 1

25.) Under Armour Curry Flow 10

24.) Nike Kyrie Low 5

23.) Jordan Luka 1

22.) Under Armour Curry 4 Low FLOTRO

21.) Under Armour Curry 1

20.) Puma Stewie 1

19.) Nike KD 16

18.) Nike KD 3

17.) Adidas Exhibit A

16.) Adidas Harden Vol. 7

15.) New Balance Two WXY 3

14.) Puma Stewie 2

13.) Adidas Dame 8

12.) Nike Cosmic Unity 3

11.) Nike Kobe V

10.) Nike Sabrina 1

9.) Jordan Luka 2

8.) Nike Zoom Freak 4

7.) Nike JA 1

6.) Nike Freak 5

5.) Nike LeBron XX

4.) Nike Kobe 6

3.) Nike Kobe IV Protro

2.) Nike LeBron NXXT Gen

1.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 sneakers were the most popular shoes worn by WNBA players in the 2023 season. Among the women’s basketball players to represent Nike in the Air Zoom kicks include Veronica Burton and Courtney Vandersloot.

Arike Ogunbowale, Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin, Maya Caldwell, Kalani Brown, and Haley Jones were other WNBA players to wear the shoes in the 2023 season.

Furthermore, Burton wore the shoes in 44 games, leading all other players. Meanwhile, Ogunbowale wore the most popular kicks in 43 contests.

