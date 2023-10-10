Home » news » Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 Wnba Season

Most Popular Women’s Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season Sneakers
USA Today Network

The most popular women’s basketball shoes of the 2023 WNBA season are featured below. According to Kix Stats, about 39.3% of players wore Nike sneakers, followed by 24.1% for other, 8.6% for Nike Kobe, 7.4% for Nike LeBron, and 5.7% for Jordan Brand. Check out the full ranked list below of all 58 sneakers.

58.) Jordan Zion 3

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season Sneakers

57.) Nike Cosmic Unity 2

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season Sneakers

56.) Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY

 

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season Sneakers

55.) Nike LeBron XXI

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

54.) New Balance Two WXY 4

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

53.) Adidas Exhibit Select MID

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

52.) Air Jordan 36

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

51.) Air Jordan 37 Low

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

50.) Nike PG 6

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

49.) Puma MB.03

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

48.) Under Armour Flow FUTR X 3

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

47.) Nike KD 15

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

46.) Under Armor Curry 2 Low FLOTRO

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

45.) Converse All Star BB EVO LOW

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

44.) Adidas Trae Unlimited

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

43.) Air Jordan 35

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season Sneakers

42.) Air Jordan 38

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

41.) Adidas D Rose 1.5 Low

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

40.) Under Armour Curry 1 Low FlOTRO

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

39.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

38.) Jordan One Take 3

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

37.) Moolah Neovolt Pro

Sneakers

36.) Air Jordan 36 Low

Sneakers

35.) Adidas Exhibit Select Low

Sneakers

34.) Nike Kyrie Flytrap 6

Sneakers

33.) Nike LeBron Witness 7

Sneakers

32.) Nike Kobe 8

Sneakers

31.) Puma All-Pro Nitro

Sneakers

30.) Jordan Tatum 1

Sneakers

29.) Nike PG 5

Sneakers

28.) Nike KD 14

Sneakers

27.) Under Armour Spawn 5

Sneakers

26.) Nike Air Deldon 1

Sneakers

25.) Under Armour Curry Flow 10

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

24.) Nike Kyrie Low 5

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

23.) Jordan Luka 1

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

22.) Under Armour Curry 4 Low FLOTRO

Sneakers

21.) Under Armour Curry 1

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

20.) Puma Stewie 1

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

19.) Nike KD 16

Most Popular Women's Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

18.) Nike KD 3

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

17.) Adidas Exhibit A

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

16.) Adidas Harden Vol. 7

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

15.) New Balance Two WXY 3

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

14.) Puma Stewie 2

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

13.) Adidas Dame 8

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

12.) Nike Cosmic Unity 3

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

11.) Nike Kobe V

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

10.) Nike Sabrina 1

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

9.) Jordan Luka 2

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

8.) Nike Zoom Freak 4

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

7.) Nike JA 1

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

6.) Nike Freak 5

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season Sneakers

5.) Nike LeBron XX

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

4.) Nike Kobe 6

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

3.) Nike Kobe IV Protro

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

2.) Nike LeBron NXXT Gen

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

1.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

Most Popular Womens Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 sneakers were the most popular shoes worn by WNBA players in the 2023 season. Among the women’s basketball players to represent Nike in the Air Zoom kicks include Veronica Burton and Courtney Vandersloot.

Arike Ogunbowale, Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin, Maya Caldwell, Kalani Brown, and Haley Jones were other WNBA players to wear the shoes in the 2023 season.

Furthermore, Burton wore the shoes in 44 games, leading all other players. Meanwhile, Ogunbowale wore the most popular kicks in 43 contests.

