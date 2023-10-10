Main Page
Most Popular Women’s Basketball Shoes In The 2023 WNBA Season
The most popular women’s basketball shoes of the 2023 WNBA season are featured below. According to Kix Stats, about 39.3% of players wore Nike sneakers, followed by 24.1% for other, 8.6% for Nike Kobe, 7.4% for Nike LeBron, and 5.7% for Jordan Brand. Check out the full ranked list below of all 58 sneakers.
58.) Jordan Zion 3
57.) Nike Cosmic Unity 2
56.) Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY
55.) Nike LeBron XXI
54.) New Balance Two WXY 4
53.) Adidas Exhibit Select MID
52.) Air Jordan 36
51.) Air Jordan 37 Low
50.) Nike PG 6
49.) Puma MB.03
48.) Under Armour Flow FUTR X 3
47.) Nike KD 15
46.) Under Armor Curry 2 Low FLOTRO
45.) Converse All Star BB EVO LOW
44.) Adidas Trae Unlimited
43.) Air Jordan 35
42.) Air Jordan 38
41.) Adidas D Rose 1.5 Low
40.) Under Armour Curry 1 Low FlOTRO
39.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Jump
38.) Jordan One Take 3
37.) Moolah Neovolt Pro
36.) Air Jordan 36 Low
35.) Adidas Exhibit Select Low
34.) Nike Kyrie Flytrap 6
33.) Nike LeBron Witness 7
32.) Nike Kobe 8
31.) Puma All-Pro Nitro
30.) Jordan Tatum 1
29.) Nike PG 5
28.) Nike KD 14
27.) Under Armour Spawn 5
26.) Nike Air Deldon 1
25.) Under Armour Curry Flow 10
24.) Nike Kyrie Low 5
23.) Jordan Luka 1
22.) Under Armour Curry 4 Low FLOTRO
21.) Under Armour Curry 1
20.) Puma Stewie 1
19.) Nike KD 16
18.) Nike KD 3
17.) Adidas Exhibit A
16.) Adidas Harden Vol. 7
15.) New Balance Two WXY 3
14.) Puma Stewie 2
13.) Adidas Dame 8
12.) Nike Cosmic Unity 3
11.) Nike Kobe V
10.) Nike Sabrina 1
9.) Jordan Luka 2
8.) Nike Zoom Freak 4
7.) Nike JA 1
6.) Nike Freak 5
5.) Nike LeBron XX
4.) Nike Kobe 6
3.) Nike Kobe IV Protro
2.) Nike LeBron NXXT Gen
1.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2
The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 sneakers were the most popular shoes worn by WNBA players in the 2023 season. Among the women’s basketball players to represent Nike in the Air Zoom kicks include Veronica Burton and Courtney Vandersloot.
Arike Ogunbowale, Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin, Maya Caldwell, Kalani Brown, and Haley Jones were other WNBA players to wear the shoes in the 2023 season.
Furthermore, Burton wore the shoes in 44 games, leading all other players. Meanwhile, Ogunbowale wore the most popular kicks in 43 contests.
