2023 WNBA Finals Becomes Most-Watched Finals In 20 Years

The 2023 WNBA Finals series is now officially the most-watched Finals in the last 20 years. The first two games of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces has already set multiple ratings records, according to the Associated Press.

Note that the WNBA is currently competing with the NFL regular season, NBA preseason, NHL preseason, and MLB playoffs. This is easily the most exciting, hectic time of the year to watch sports. However, viewership for the two games is still up 13% over last year’s finals between the Aces and Sun.

Game 1 on ABC averaged 729,000 viewers, whereas Game 2 averaged 626,000 on ESPN. The two-game average of 680,000 is a step in the right direction. Game 3 on ABC garnered 659,000 viewers, making it the most-watched Game 3 in 18 years.

The finals opened on Sunday, Oct. 8 during Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Even then, the WNBA Finals opener became the most-viewed Game 1 since ESPN started broadcasting the championship series in 1998.

Game 2 last Wednesday night competed with the Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Astros-Twins, and Braves-Phillies games. Needless to say, the WNBA Finals has been holding its own.

At the moment, Las Vegas has a 2-1 series lead over New York. In Game 1, the Aces won 99-82 over New York. Following the Finals opener, Las Vegas defeated Liberty 104-76 in Game 2. Though, New York bounced back in Game 3, winning 87-73 on Sunday.

“I think whatever timeframe you’re operating in, there’s going to be competition. It’s about continuing to try to grow your product,” said ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke, who announced Liberty games on MSG Network earlier in her career.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt you can see the evolution of the players and the coaching in the WNBA. And I expect that trajectory to continue.”

Throughout the 2023 regular season, games on ESPN and CBS averaged 505,000 viewers, an 8% increase over last year. The Sunday afternoon games on ABC averaged 627,000, its highest since 2012.

Game 2 of the semifinal series between the Sun and Liberty on Tuesday, Sept. 26 averaged 563,000 on ESPN, the largest audience for a non-Finals playoff game on cable since 2001. Now, Game 4 could become the most-watched contest in league history.

Higher ratings help open the door to other possibilities for league growth.

Earlier this month, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the league’s expansion to the San Francisco Bay Area. San Francisco’s inaugural season is set to begin in 2025.

The new WNBA team will be an expansion of the Golden State Warriors, making them the sixth NBA franchise to also have a WNBA team. San Francisco will become the league’s 13th team. Engelbert expects a 14th team to be added by 2025.

“We are thrilled about expanding to the Bay Area,” Engelbert said, “and bringing the WNBA to a region with passionate basketball fans and a strong history of supporting women’s basketball.

