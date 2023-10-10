The most popular women’s basketball shoes of the 2023 WNBA season are featured below. According to Kix Stats, about 39.3% of players wore Nike sneakers, followed by 24.1% for other, 8.6% for Nike Kobe, 7.4% for Nike LeBron, and 5.7% for Jordan Brand. Check out the full ranked list below of all 58 sneakers.

10.) Nike Sabrina 1

First off, the Nike Sabrina 1 sneakers were worn by Sabrina Ionescu in 43 games of the 2023 WNBA season. Jonquel Jones wore the shoes in seven games as well. The “best-in-class traction, reliable midfoot support and stability to the court” helps women’s basketball players feel more comfortable on the court.

9.) Jordan Luka 2

Next, the Jordan Luka 2 sneakers were worn by Satou Sabally in 18 games of the 2023 season. Stefanie Dolson was featured in the kicks in 17 games, followed by 13 contests for Kia Nurse and 10 for Jordin Canada.

“The Luka 2 is built to support your skills, with an emphasis on step-backs, side-steps and quick-stop action,” the description reads. “A stacked midsole features firm, flexible cushioning for added responsiveness as you shift back and forth on the court.”

8.) Nike Zoom Freak 4

Although the Nike Zoom Freak 4 shoes were more popular among NBA players, Nyara Sabally still wore the kicks in 36 games of the 2023 WNBA season. As a matter of fact, DeWanna Bonner also sported the Nike Zoom Freak 4 sneakers in 30 contests.

“This special colorway celebrates Giannis [Antetokounmpo’s] stops along his remarkable journey and those who have been there for him since Day 1,” the description reads.

“An external piece of lightweight, durable foam is built into the outer-side midsole. It helps keep your foot stable over the footbed when making quick side-to-side changes.”

7.) Nike JA 1

Ja Morant’s signature shoe was worn by the two-time All-Star in 41 games of the 2022-23 NBA season. However, the kicks were also worn by Kelsey Mitchell in 20 games and Tiffany Hayes in 17 contests.

“The Ja 1 is a testament to his rise. With Zoom Air, it supports bunny hops and hyper speed without sacrificing comfort,” the description reads.

“Lightweight, breathable material on the upper helps keep your feet cool. Raised foam collar adds comfort for your ankle.”

6.) Nike Freak 5

DeWanna Bonner wore Giannis Antetokounmpo’s kicks in 17 games of the 2023 WNBA season. Not to mention, Courtney Vandersloot appeared in five contests in the Nike Freak 5s.

“Stacked with stunning speed for super-quick first steps, stuffed with that sort of springy cushioning that can withstand the all-game grind, his signature shoe lets you feel like the Greek Freak,” the description reads.

5.) Nike LeBron XX

The Nike LeBron XX sneakers were worn mostly by NBA players in the 2022-23 season. Though, Ezi Magbegor was featured in the kicks in 39 games. Kristy Wallace sported the shoes in 37 contests as well.

“The large forefoot Zoom Air unit is curved to bend in multiple directions,” the description reads. “It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot.”

4.) Nike Kobe 6

Additionally, the Nike Kobe 6 shoes were worn by Olivia Nelson-Ododa in 36 games of the 2023 WNBA season. Plus, Queen Egbo was spotted in the kicks in 31 contests.

“The shoe features a dual-layer memory foam sockliner, Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot, and a Phylon-injected midsole. The raised islands on the knit upper provide extra comfort,” the description reads.

3.) Nike Kobe IV Protro

Alyssa Thomas wore the Nike Kobe IV Protro kicks in a total of 96 WNBA games. To add to that, Jasmine Thomas sported the sneakers in 32 contests. While these shoes are not the most popular on the list, the padded collar provides ankle support.

“The foam midsole is extra soft but incredibility resilient for a springy, comfortable feel. Nike Zoom cushioning in the heel provides energy-returning responsiveness,” the description reads.

2.) Nike LeBron NXXT Gen

Rebecca Allen wore the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen in a total of 19 games of the 2023 WNBA season. Equally important, Brianna Turner also wore the shoes in 14 contests. “The large forefoot Zoom Air unit is curved to bend in multiple directions,” the description reads.

“It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot. A top-loaded Zoom Air unit in the heel adds cushioning.”

1.) Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2

The Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 sneakers were the most popular shoes worn by WNBA players in the 2023 season. Among the women’s basketball players to represent Nike in the Air Zoom kicks include Veronica Burton and Courtney Vandersloot.

Arike Ogunbowale, Allisha Gray, Lexie Hull, Brittney Sykes, Shakira Austin, Maya Caldwell, Kalani Brown, and Haley Jones were other WNBA players to wear the shoes in the 2023 season.

Furthermore, Burton has worn the shoes in a total of 44 games, leading all other players. Meanwhile, Ogunbowale wore the most popular kicks in 43 contests.

WNBA Betting Content You May Like