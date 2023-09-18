Main Page
WNBA Playoffs’ $500K Prize Pool: How much will each player make in bonuses?
The 2023 WNBA playoffs’ $500,000 prize pool has been leaked. For the league’s 27th postseason, each WNBA player, who is listed on a team roster on the last day of the regular season, will receive a bonus. Teams eliminated in the first round will receive $1,616 per player.
Next, teams eliminated in the second round are expected to receive $3,123 per player. Of course, runner-up players of the WNBA Finals will each be awarded $7,746. Lastly, each WNBA champ will earn $20,825.
WNBA Playoffs Round
Prize Money
|First Round
|$1,616 per player
|Second Round
|$3,123 per player
|WNBA Finals (runners-up)
|$7,746 per player
|WNBA Finals (champions)
|$20,825 per player
Based on the aforementioned criteria, the prize pool totals $500,000. This is the second straight year the league is using the above structure. The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) went into effect prior to the 2020 season, and the contract offered $11,356 per player on the championship-winning team.
However, the prize money was negotiated to $20,825 per player, the highest bonus the WNBA can offer each champion. For a reminder, the league MVP receives $15,450, the second-highest bonus.
Ahead of the 2023 WNBA season, the regular season was expanded to 40 games per team, becoming the most games scheduled in a single season. Last season, the schedule increased to 36 games.
In the 2022 season, the league also boasted a 27% increase in viewers and a 16% increase in attendance. This year, the W had its most-watched regular season in 21 years and its highest average attendance since 2018.
Moreover, viewership was up 21% over 2022 across its national television partners. Additionally, the league’s average attendance of 6,615 fans was the WNBA’s highest since the 2018 season. The expanded schedule helped the league gain its highest total attendance in 13 years at 1,587,488.
“The significant rise in key business metrics is a testament to the captivating games being played and the WNBA’s expanding appeal,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “This surge in interest not only showcases the immense talent and athleticism on the court but also highlights the compelling narratives that continue to emerge about the players and the league.”
This postseason will also be the second straight year that the playoffs will be an all-series format after returning to it in 2022. The first round will use a 2-1 format, and the higher seed is set to host the first two games. Plus, the semifinals and the WNBA Finals will remain a best-of-five series.
The WNBA Playoffs start tonight. The W continued its growth trajectory in 2023 with TV ratings up 27% and attendance up 16%.
The WNBA last year posted its best postseason viewership in 15 years and should break that this year.
Support these amazing women! 🏀 📈 https://t.co/GQ9jgRivn9
— Alex Onaindia (@AlexOnaindia) September 13, 2023
Furthermore, the biggest change this season was the enforcement of the “prioritization clause” in the CBA. For this season, players with more than two WNBA seasons of experience who did not report to their teams by the designated start of training camp or May 1, faced mandatory fines.
Those who missed the start of the regular season were suspended for the season. Players who miss the start of training camp will be suspended for the season.
The first round of the 2023 WNBA playoffs began last Wednesday night. On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (1-0) host Game 2 against the Washington Mystics (0-1) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Atlanta Dream (1-0) taking on the Dallas Wings (1-0) in the second matchup at 9 p.m.
