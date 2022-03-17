Murray State vs San Francisco – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Murray State Racers are set to take on the San Francisco Dons on Thursday at 9:40 EST. Murray State is going to be coming in as a number nine seed after finishing 30-2 in the regular season, while San Francisco will be coming in at 24-9 and a number 10 seed. Usually, these 7-10 games are some of the best of the first round, so don’t expect any different here. Murray State has proven that they can be one of the best teams in the country when they’re on their game, but the San Francisco Dons aren’t a team that can be slept on.

Murray State vs San Francisco – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Murray State vs San Francisco

📊 Record: Murray State(30-2), San Francisco(24-9)

📅 Date: March 17th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:40 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: Paramount+

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: Murray State(-2.5), San Francisco(+2.5)

Murray State vs San Francisco Odds

The Racers and the Dons are set to meet on Thursday. This game will be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Murray State should be able to walk away with this one, but the San Francisco Dons aren’t going to make it easy on them.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.



Murray State vs San Francisco Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Thursday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

RELATED: March Madness Betting Sites

Murray State vs San Francisco Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Murray State Is Legit

The Murray State Racers might be the most disrespected team in the entire country. This team won 30 games this season and did so in a decent mid-major conference as they play in the Ohio Valley Conference.

After winning the conference tournament, and winning 30 games on the season, Murray State was somehow given a number seven seed. They went 18-0 in the conference and also had impressive wins in non-conference play.

They’re going to be coming into this one after beating the Morehead State Eagles in their conference tournament by four points. Tevin Brown was able to lead the way with 23 points for the Racers.

Don’t Sleep On The Dons

The San Francisco Dons of the West Coast Conference are looking to prove to everybody that they can compete with anybody in the country. San Francisco has some tough games throughout the regular season, as they had to take on both Gonzaga and St Mary’s multiple times. San Francisco wasn’t able to beat either of these teams, but in all the games that these teams did play, San Francisco did compete.

It is somewhat questionable why they did get a spot in the March Madness Tournament, but most of the reason for that is they’ve been consistent all season and competed against some of the better teams in the country.

They’re going to try to prove that they belong in this tournament and if they want to do so, guys like Khalil Shabazz are really going to have to step up for this Dons’ team.

March Madness Betting Trends — Murray State vs San Francisco

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Murray State Trends

12 games have gone OVER and 17 have gone UNDER this season.

16-12-1 ATS this season.

San Francisco Trends

16 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

13-18 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Murray State vs San Francisco

For this game, I like the Murray State Racers to cover the spread. I think that Murray State is one of the most disrespected teams in the entire country, and I also think that they could potentially make a deep run in this tournament.

They have proven throughout the regular season that they can get wins in any setting. Whether it be a close defensive game or a shootout, the Racers just know how to win.

Get free March Madness bets for the Murray State vs San Francisco game at BetOnline below.