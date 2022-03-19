Saint Peter’s vs Murray State – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are set to take on the Murray State Racers on Saturday at 7:45 EST. Murray State will be coming into this one as a number 7 seed, while Saint Peter’s is a 15 seed. Murray State finished the season at 30-2; the Peacocks finished 19-11. Saint Peter’s is coming off one of the most historic March Madness upsets of all time as they were able to knock down arguably the most storied college basketball program of all time, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Saint Peter’s vs Murray State – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Saint Peter’s vs Murray State

📊 Record: St. Peter’s(23-9), Murray State(26-6)

📅 Date: March 19th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:45 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: CBS

🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: St. Peter’s(+8.5), Murray State(-8.5)

Saint Peter’s vs Murray State Odds

Saint Peters and Murray State are set to meet on Saturday. This is a game that Murray State should be able to win, but St. Peter’s has shown in the past few weeks that they can beat most teams in the country when they’re playing their best basketball.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline.



Saint Peter’s vs Murray State Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Saint Peter’s vs Murray State Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the sweet-16 round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Saint Peter’s, Why Not?

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks are going to be coming into this one after arguably the biggest upset in March Madness history. For anybody who has watched this team throughout the year, you would know that this team is one of the best defensive teams in the entire country. They did give up 79 points against Kentucky. but considering that Kentucky is one of the best teams in the country, St. Peter’s can live with that.

Obviously, if you have watched Saint Peter’s or not this year, you didn’t expect them to beat the Kentucky Wildcats. They did, however, come out in this one and show the entire country that they’re a team that needs to be taken seriously.

Darryl Banks was able to lead the way with 27 points, and Doug Edert did his normal thing by taking over another game in the clutch.

Murray State Is Legit

The Murray State Racers, superstar Ja Morant’s alma mater, came into March Madness as one of the better teams in the entire country. They finished the regular season with 30 wins. Murray State came out in March Madness and proved to everybody, just like St. Peter’s did, that they’re a team that has to get the respect they deserve.

They put up 92 points against the San Francisco Dons in their first round win. KJ Williams led the way with 18 points.

When watching Murray State, it’s obvious that this team has plenty of fire and passion when they’re on the court. They have some above-average guard play, and they’re going to really need those guys to step up if they do want to beat this tough Saint Peter’s team.

March Madness Betting Trends — Saint Peter’s vs Murray State

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

St. Peter’s Trends

12 games have gone OVER and 18 have gone UNDER this season.

21-9 ATS this season.

Murray State Trends

13 games have gone OVER and 17 have gone UNDER this season.

17-12-1 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Saint Peter’s vs Murray State

For this one, I think I’m going to go with the Peacocks to cover the spread. Considering that Saint Peter’s has one of the best defenses in the entire country, I do think that they’re going to be able to keep this one close. There’s even a good chance that they do win this game outright.

St. Peter’s won’t let anybody in the country blow them out, which leads me to think that Murray State isn’t going to win this one by more than eight points, if they even win at all.

