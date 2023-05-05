The LA Lakers could not match the outside shooting of the Golden State Warriors last night in Game 2. Golden State’s win tied the series at one game apiece as Game 3 heads to LA. NBA analyst Jay Williams called out one Lakers player for his inconsistency throughout the playoffs. He was speaking about Anthony Davis.

In Game 2 last night, Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 33 minutes played. He ended the game with 11/7/4 after 30/23/5 in Game 1. That is the inconsistency that Willaims is referring to when talking about Davis. The eight-time all-star has fluctuated between being elite and not showing up for his team.

If the pattern continues for Davis, he’s slotted to have a dominant outing in Game 3 tomorrow night. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-162) to win Game 3 at home.

Jay Williams calls out Anthony Davis for his lack of consistency “There are times when I watch AD, I'm like, your ceiling is on the level of Jokić or Embiid, maybe better. But your floor is JaVale McGee.” (Via @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/zsjZLQCkOe — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 5, 2023

Anthony Davis has not found the consistency he needs in the playoffs this season

To put into perspective how back and forth Davis has been in the 2023 playoffs, here are his stats from the eight games the Lakers have played.

4/16/23 vs Grizzlies (22/12/3)

4/19/23 vs Grizzlies (13/9/3)

4/22/23 vs Grizzlies (31/17/2)

4/24/23 vs Grizzlies (12/11/2)

4/26/23 vs Grizzlies (31/19/1)

4/28/23 vs Grizzlies (16/14/1)

5/2/23 vs Warriors (30/23/5)

5/4/23 vs Warriors (11/7/4)

Davis’ struggles are not the only reason the Lakers lost Game 2. However, he needs to find a way to show up more consistently when the Lakers need him. The Lakers stood no chance against the Warriors who were deadly from being the arc last night. They tied a franchise playoff record with 21 three’s made. As a team, they went 21-42 from deep, a lethal (.500) percent.

The Lakers shot a respectable (.426) from the field as a team last night, but their three-point shooting was awful. They went 10-34 (.294) percent from deep last night and were outclassed by the Warriors’ shooting performance. Rui Hachimura and LeBron James were the only Lakers to make at least two or more threes last night.