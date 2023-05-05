Home » news » Nba Analyst Jay Williams Calls Out Lakers Anthony Davis For His Lack Of Consistency

Main Page

NBA analyst Jay Williams calls out Lakers’ Anthony Davis for his lack of consistency

Updated 8 seconds ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The LA Lakers could not match the outside shooting of the Golden State Warriors last night in Game 2. Golden State’s win tied the series at one game apiece as Game 3 heads to LA. NBA analyst Jay Williams called out one Lakers player for his inconsistency throughout the playoffs. He was speaking about Anthony Davis. 

In Game 2 last night, Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 33 minutes played. He ended the game with 11/7/4 after 30/23/5 in Game 1. That is the inconsistency that Willaims is referring to when talking about Davis. The eight-time all-star has fluctuated between being elite and not showing up for his team.

If the pattern continues for Davis, he’s slotted to have a dominant outing in Game 3 tomorrow night. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-162) to win Game 3 at home.

Anthony Davis has not found the consistency he needs in the playoffs this season

To put into perspective how back and forth Davis has been in the 2023 playoffs, here are his stats from the eight games the Lakers have played.

  • 4/16/23 vs Grizzlies (22/12/3) 
  • 4/19/23 vs Grizzlies (13/9/3)
  • 4/22/23 vs Grizzlies (31/17/2) 
  • 4/24/23 vs Grizzlies (12/11/2) 
  • 4/26/23 vs Grizzlies (31/19/1) 
  • 4/28/23 vs Grizzlies (16/14/1) 
  • 5/2/23 vs Warriors (30/23/5) 
  • 5/4/23 vs Warriors (11/7/4)

Davis’ struggles are not the only reason the Lakers lost Game 2. However, he needs to find a way to show up more consistently when the Lakers need him. The Lakers stood no chance against the Warriors who were deadly from being the arc last night. They tied a franchise playoff record with 21 three’s made. As a team, they went 21-42 from deep, a lethal (.500) percent.

The Lakers shot a respectable (.426) from the field as a team last night, but their three-point shooting was awful. They went 10-34 (.294) percent from deep last night and were outclassed by the Warriors’ shooting performance. Rui Hachimura and LeBron James were the only Lakers to make at least two or more threes last night.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now