Home » news » Nba Betting Odds And Picks Tonight Nba Best Bets For Tuesday 11 15

NBA

NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 11/15

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 4 mins ago on

4 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

There are only five game on across the league tonight for fans to enjoy. Being nationally televised on TNT at 7:30pm are the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans. That is an inner-division matchup tonight. At 9:00pm the New York Knicks will travel west to take on a Utah Jazz team that has lost two games in a row and will be looking for a bounce back win vs the Knicks. Also being televised on TNT, but at 10:00pm, are the Brooklyn Nets who will be playing the Sacramento Kings. 

Best NBA Bets for Tuesday 11/15

Best Sports Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Odds and Picks

The Utah Jazz have lost two straight games, not covering the spread in each. However, before those two games, the Jazz had covered the spread in their last seven straight. Utah will look to get back on track vs a Knicks team who has only covered the spread in two of their last ten games. The Jazz are due to cover the spread and the Knicks have not been doing much of that lately.

Our pick for tonight is Utah Jazz -4.5 @-110 with BetOnline 

Utah has six players who average double-digit points for them this season. They are not afraid to share the ball and that is why the have a 10-5 record and are first place in the Northwest Division. The Knicks are 3-3 in their last six games and are fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
New York Knicks +160 BetOnline logo
Utah Jazz -180 BetOnline logo
Back Utah -4.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds and Picks

Memphis has been playing well lately and have won five of their last seven games. The Pelicans are a .500 team in their last twelve games and have a 7-6 record on the season. The Pelicans have been struggling to find consistent wins this season. They’ve lost five games this season by less than five points.

Our pick tonight is Memphis Grizzlies ML @+135 with BetOnline

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are both having all-star calliber seasons so far for the Grizzlies. Morant averages (28.8) points, (6.0) rebounds, and (7.0) assists per game. Bane averages (24.7) points, (4.9) rebounds, and (4.8) assists per game. They are the only players on their team who average at least 30 minutes per game. While the Pelicans have had some injuries affect their lineup early on, CJ McCollum has been rock solid for New Orleans. He’s averaging (17.8) points, (6.3) assists, and (1.4) steals per game.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Memphis Grizzlies +135 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans -155 BetOnline logo
Back Grizzlies ML @ +135 with BetOnline

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Odds and Picks

The Portland Trail Blazers are the number one seed in the Western Conference right now and have won four of their last six games. San Antonio has lost six of their last seven games, but they’ve been tough loses. The Spurs have covered the spread in three of their last four games. However, the Blazers have covered the spread in eight of their last ten games.

Our pick for tonight is Portland Trail Blazers -8 @ -110 with BetOnline

San Antonio has a unique mix of newer and veteran players on their team. All have been contributing at a high level and that is why the Spurs have exceeded expectations early on to start the season. They are 6-8 so far. The Blazers are the top seed in the Western Conference right now with a 9-4 record. Portland has three players, Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
San Antonio Spurs +270 BetOnline logo
Portland Trail Blazers -325 BetOnline logo
Back Grizzlies ML @ +135 with BetOnline
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now