In an unprecedented act, the NBA has decided to ban Toronto’s Jontay Porter for life after an investigation revealed that he had shared disclosed and confidential information to gamblers, then restricted his own performance in at least one match, and then bet on NBA games while competing in the G League.

Both their U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI have collaborated and shared information about the investigation that still remains open, according to the NBA’s latest statement on the matter.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our game rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” expressed NBA commissioner Adam Silver said when announcing the punishment.

The league explained how it was first alerted of the player’s suspicious activity by licensed sportsbooks, as well as organizations that monitor these markets and bettors. U.S. Integrity, which is a Las Vegas firm that works alongside bookers, the leagues and state gaming regulators have been following Porter’s footsteps and said that they are “proud to continue to support the NBA in initiatives relating to regulated sports betting.”

The Raptors, on the other hand, announced that they are “fully supportive of the league’s decision to ban Jontay Porter from the NBA and are grateful for the swift resolution to this investigation. We will continue to cooperate with all ongoing inquiries.”

Ever since 2014, Silver asked for a federal framework for sports betting, becoming the first major U.S. sports league commissioner to advocate for legalizing gambling. This Wednesday he explained why legal betting prevents suspicious activity.

“This matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players,” he said in his statement. “Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game.”

Michael Porter Jr. had said he “highly doubted” that his brother would jeopardise his career with gambling

When asked about it two weeks ago, Michael Porter Jr. expressed that he didn’t know more details than the press did, but guaranteed his younger brother is innocent. “Jontay loves the game of basketball. I’ve known my brother my whole life. I know what type of dude he is and I know he’s excited to play basketball, and I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy,” he said about the two-way Raptors player.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets star acknowledged that NBA athletes are very much aware on how their performances affect gamblers and these situations are only increasing in the league. “Yeah, especially the last few years you hear people in the crowd saying what they need you to score tonight or what they don’t want you to score.

“Every night you’re disappointing someone. You’re disappointing people if you score too much because they may have bet on the under, and you’re disappointing people if you didn’t score enough. So, it’s a part of the game now,” Michael recognized.

Despite speaking out in support of his younger sibling, Porter Jr. does admit that the gambling world is growing closer everyday alongside professional sports and has become a temptation for many athletes. “I think that it’s obviously a dangerous habit. It’s a dangerous vice for people,” he explained.