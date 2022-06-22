NBA Draft 2022 Odds, Betting Picks And Predictions Including First Round

The 76th NBA Draft will take place on Thursday at the home of the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with some elite young talent ready to make the leap to the highest level of professional basketball.

NBA Draft 2022 Odds | Odds To Be Drafted First Overall

19-year-old Jabari Smith from the Auburn Tigers opens as the outright favourite to be selected by the Orlando Magic with the number one overall pick in this year’s draft, followed by Chet Holmgren, favourite to be selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Paolo Banchero in third who is expected to join the Houston Rockets.

Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe are both next at 100/1 – but Sharpe, a former Kentucky Wildcat, hasn’t played competitively since his senior year of high school in Glendale, Arizona, and is a high-risk prospect.

Duke’s AJ Griffin joins the party at 250/1, who is a New York native that could be selected by his very own Knicks to join the likes of Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and Immanuel Quickley.

Which of these young talents will be selected by Florida’s Orlando Magic, who own the first overall pick and can add to their growing roster featuring the likes of Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony, and Franz Wagner?

NBA Draft Prospects First Overall Pick Odds Play Jabari Smith 8/11 Chet Holmgren 11/5 Paolo Banchero 9/4 Shaedon Sharpe 100/1 Jaden Ivey 100/1 AJ Griffin 250/1 Keegan Murray 250/1 Johnny Davis 250/1 Jalen Duren 250/1 Ochai Agbaji 250/1

NBA Draft 2022 Betting Picks and Predictions

Our predictions for the top ten picks are:

Jabari Smith – Orlando Magic Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder Paolo Banchero – Houston Rockets Jaden Ivey – Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray – Detroit Pistons Shaedon Sharpe – Indiana Pacers Bennedict Mathurin – Portland Trail Blazers AJ Griffin – New Orleans Pelicans Dyson Daniels – San Antonio Spurs Jalen Duren – Washington Wizards

Betting wise, Jabari Smith is 8/11 to be selected as the first overall pick which is certainly a safe option ahead of the event in Brooklyn, NY, on Thursday evening.

It is an arguable toss-up on picks two and three, with personal preference from the Thunder and Rockets deciding which of Holmgren or Banchero would fit better in their current rosters – keep in mind there is expected to be plenty of draft-day trades both before, during, and after.

This is one of the most talented draft classes in years, so make sure to sign up to BetOnline and make your predictions ahead of one of the most exciting events on the NBA calendar.

NBA Draft 2022 Picks and Predictions