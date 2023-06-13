NBA Draft 2023 Entries Top Prospects List

The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday, June 22, and the early entry withdrawal deadline was this past Monday at 5 p.m. ET. According to the withdrawal list, 108 players have notified the league that they wish to be removed from the early entry list for next week’s draft.

Purdue center Zach Edey was one of the top prospects to withdraw his name. Last year, 289 athletes made their initial declarations as early-entry candidates, and 149 went on to receive selections. Check out our unranked list of the most notable prospects who have decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft Entries Simplified List 2023 NBA Draft Prospect College Position Height Kaodirichi Akobund-Ehiogu Memphis F 6’10” Amari Bailey UCLA G 6’5″ Anthony Black Arkansas G 6’7″ Damezi Anderson Jr. Detroit F 6’7″ Kobe Brown Missouri F 6’7″ Jaylen Clark UCLA G 6’5″ Emoni Bates Eastern Michigan F 6’9″ Kobe Bufkin Michigan G 6’4″ Sidy Cissoko G League Ignite F/G 6’8″ Noah Clowney Alabama F 6’10” Toumani Camara Dayton F 6’8″ Tyger Campbell UCLA G 6′ Nikola Djurisic Mega (Serbia) F/G 6’8″ Gradey Dick Kansas G 6’8″ Yuri Collins Saint Louis G 6′ Adam Flagler Baylor G 6’3″ Keyonte George Baylor G 6’4″ Ricky Council IV Arkansas G 6’6″ Tosan Evbuomwan Princeton F 6’8″ Jordan Hawkins Connecticut G 6’5″ Mouhamed Gueye Baylor F 6’11” Taylor Hendricks UCF F 6’9″ Jalen Hood-Schifino Indiana G 6’6″ Jett Howard Michigan G 6’8″ GG Jackson II South Carolina F/C 6’9″ Andre Jackson Jr. Connecticut G 6’6″ Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana F 6’9″ Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA G 6’6″ Colby Jones Xavier G 6’5″ Keyontae Johnson Kansas State F 6’5″ Djordjije Jovanovic G League Clippers F 6’7″ Mojave King G League Ignite G 6’5″ Jackson Kenyon Miami (OH) F 6’8″ Maxwell Lewis Pepperdine F 6’7″ Bobi Klintman Wake Forest F 6’10” Dereck Lively II Duke C 7’1″ Seth Lundy Penn State F 6’6″ Chris Livingston Kentucky F 6’6″ Mike Miles Jr. TCU G 6’1″ Demetrius Mims Gannon F 6’6″ Jordan Miller Miami G 6’6″ Brandon Miller Alabama F 6’9″ Leonard Miller G League Ignite F 6’10” Landers Nolley II Cincinnati G 6’7″ Jack Nunge Xavier F 7′ Kris Murray Iowa F 6’8″ Omari Moore San Jose State G 6’6″ James Nnaji Barcelona (Spain) C 6’11” Uros Plavsic Tennessee F 7’1″ Jalen Pickett Penn State G 6’4″ Julian Phillips Tennessee F 6’8″ Olivier-Maxence Prosper Marquette G 6’8″ Brandin Podziemski Santa Clara G 6’5″ Adama Sanogo Connecticut F 6’9″ Rayan Rupert New Zealand Breakers (Oceania) G 6’6″ Brice Sensabaugh Ohio State F 6’6″ Marcus Sasser Houston G 6’1″ Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois G 6’6″ Justin Powell Washington State G 6’6″ Jalen Slawson Furman F 6’7″ Ben Sheppard Belmont G 6’6″ Terquavion Smith North Carolina State G 6’4″ Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas G 6’5″ Amen Thompson Overtime Elite G 6’7″ Julian Strawther Gonzaga G 6’7″ Ausar Thompson Overtime Elite G/F 6’7″ Oscar Tshiebwe Kentucky F 6’9″ Drew Timme Gonzaga F 6’10” Azuolas Tubelis Arizona F 6’11” Scoot Henderson G League Ignite G 6’2″ Tristan Vukcevic Partizan (Serbia) F/C 6’10” Cason Wallace Kentucky G 6’4″ Jarace Walker Houston F 6’8″ Jordan Walsh Arkansas F 6’7″ Cam Whitmore Villanova F 6’7″ Dariq Whitehead Duke F 6’7″ Jalen Wilson Kansas F 6’8″ Isaiah Wong Miami (FL) G 6’3″

Top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Victor Wembanyama is the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 power forward/center born in Le Chesnay, France.

Moreover, the French basketball star is only 19 years old and has already won several awards with the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to select the three-time Pro A Best Young Player at No. 1 overall next Thursday.

Next, sportsbooks show Alabama guard Brandon Miller with second-shortest odds of receiving the No. 2 overall selection. Despite Miller’s involvement in the murder investigation for 25-year-old Jamea Harris, the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in drafting the two-time SEC Player of the Year.

Then there’s Scoot Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard for the G League Ignite. In 19 appearances with the Ignite in the 2022-23 season, the Georgia native averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 30.7 minutes per game. Additionally, the 19-year-old also shot 42.9% from the floor.

