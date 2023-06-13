Main Page
NBA Draft 2023 Entries Top Prospects List
The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday, June 22, and the early entry withdrawal deadline was this past Monday at 5 p.m. ET. According to the withdrawal list, 108 players have notified the league that they wish to be removed from the early entry list for next week’s draft.
Purdue center Zach Edey was one of the top prospects to withdraw his name. Last year, 289 athletes made their initial declarations as early-entry candidates, and 149 went on to receive selections. Check out our unranked list of the most notable prospects who have decided to remain in the 2023 NBA Draft.
2023 NBA Draft Entries Simplified List
|
2023 NBA Draft Prospect
|
College
|
Position
|
Height
|Kaodirichi Akobund-Ehiogu
|Memphis
|F
|6’10”
|
Amari Bailey
|
UCLA
|
G
|
6’5″
|
Anthony Black
|
Arkansas
|
G
|
6’7″
|Damezi Anderson Jr.
|Detroit
|F
|6’7″
|
Kobe Brown
|
Missouri
|
F
|
6’7″
|
Jaylen Clark
|
UCLA
|
G
|
6’5″
|
Emoni Bates
|
Eastern Michigan
|
F
|
6’9″
|
Kobe Bufkin
|
Michigan
|
G
|
6’4″
|
Sidy Cissoko
|
G League Ignite
|F/G
|
6’8″
|
Noah Clowney
|
Alabama
|
F
|
6’10”
|
Toumani Camara
|
Dayton
|F
|
6’8″
|Tyger Campbell
|UCLA
|G
|6′
|
Nikola Djurisic
|
Mega (Serbia)
|F/G
|6’8″
|
Gradey Dick
|
Kansas
|G
|6’8″
|
Yuri Collins
|
Saint Louis
|G
|6′
|
Adam Flagler
|
Baylor
|G
|6’3″
|
Keyonte George
|
Baylor
|G
|6’4″
|
Ricky Council IV
|
Arkansas
|G
|6’6″
|
Tosan Evbuomwan
|Princeton
|F
|6’8″
|
Jordan Hawkins
|
Connecticut
|G
|6’5″
|
Mouhamed Gueye
|
Baylor
|F
|6’11”
|
Taylor Hendricks
|
UCF
|F
|6’9″
|
Jalen Hood-Schifino
|
Indiana
|G
|6’6″
|
Jett Howard
|
Michigan
|G
|6’8″
|
GG Jackson II
|
South Carolina
|F/C
|6’9″
|
Andre Jackson Jr.
|
Connecticut
|G
|6’6″
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
Indiana
|F
|6’9″
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|UCLA
|G
|6’6″
|Colby Jones
|Xavier
|G
|6’5″
|Keyontae Johnson
|Kansas State
|F
|6’5″
|Djordjije Jovanovic
|G League Clippers
|F
|6’7″
|Mojave King
|G League Ignite
|G
|6’5″
|Jackson Kenyon
|Miami (OH)
|F
|6’8″
|Maxwell Lewis
|Pepperdine
|F
|6’7″
|Bobi Klintman
|Wake Forest
|F
|6’10”
|Dereck Lively II
|Duke
|C
|7’1″
|Seth Lundy
|Penn State
|F
|6’6″
|Chris Livingston
|Kentucky
|F
|6’6″
|Mike Miles Jr.
|TCU
|G
|6’1″
|Demetrius Mims
|Gannon
|F
|6’6″
|Jordan Miller
|Miami
|G
|6’6″
|Brandon Miller
|Alabama
|F
|6’9″
|Leonard Miller
|G League Ignite
|F
|6’10”
|Landers Nolley II
|Cincinnati
|G
|6’7″
|Jack Nunge
|Xavier
|F
|7′
|Kris Murray
|Iowa
|F
|6’8″
|Omari Moore
|San Jose State
|G
|6’6″
|James Nnaji
|Barcelona (Spain)
|C
|6’11”
|Uros Plavsic
|Tennessee
|F
|7’1″
|Jalen Pickett
|Penn State
|G
|6’4″
|Julian Phillips
|Tennessee
|F
|6’8″
|Olivier-Maxence Prosper
|Marquette
|G
|6’8″
|
Brandin Podziemski
|
Santa Clara
|G
|6’5″
|
Adama Sanogo
|
Connecticut
|F
|6’9″
|
Rayan Rupert
|
New Zealand Breakers (Oceania)
|G
|6’6″
|
Brice Sensabaugh
|
Ohio State
|F
|6’6″
|
Marcus Sasser
|
Houston
|G
|6’1″
|Terrence Shannon Jr.
|Illinois
|G
|6’6″
|Justin Powell
|Washington State
|G
|6’6″
|Jalen Slawson
|Furman
|F
|6’7″
|Ben Sheppard
|Belmont
|G
|6’6″
|Terquavion Smith
|North Carolina State
|G
|6’4″
|Nick Smith Jr.
|Arkansas
|G
|6’5″
|Amen Thompson
|Overtime Elite
|G
|6’7″
|Julian Strawther
|Gonzaga
|G
|6’7″
|Ausar Thompson
|Overtime Elite
|G/F
|6’7″
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Kentucky
|F
|6’9″
|Drew Timme
|Gonzaga
|F
|6’10”
|Azuolas Tubelis
|Arizona
|F
|6’11”
|Scoot Henderson
|G League Ignite
|G
|6’2″
|Tristan Vukcevic
|Partizan (Serbia)
|F/C
|6’10”
|Cason Wallace
|Kentucky
|G
|6’4″
|Jarace Walker
|Houston
|F
|6’8″
|Jordan Walsh
|Arkansas
|F
|6’7″
|Cam Whitmore
|Villanova
|F
|6’7″
|Dariq Whitehead
|Duke
|F
|6’7″
|Jalen Wilson
|Kansas
|F
|6’8″
|Isaiah Wong
|Miami (FL)
|G
|6’3″
Top prospects of the 2023 NBA Draft
Per multiple NBA betting sites, Victor Wembanyama is the projected first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-3 power forward/center born in Le Chesnay, France.
Moreover, the French basketball star is only 19 years old and has already won several awards with the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to select the three-time Pro A Best Young Player at No. 1 overall next Thursday.
Next, sportsbooks show Alabama guard Brandon Miller with second-shortest odds of receiving the No. 2 overall selection. Despite Miller’s involvement in the murder investigation for 25-year-old Jamea Harris, the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in drafting the two-time SEC Player of the Year.
Then there’s Scoot Henderson, a 6-foot-2 guard for the G League Ignite. In 19 appearances with the Ignite in the 2022-23 season, the Georgia native averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 30.7 minutes per game. Additionally, the 19-year-old also shot 42.9% from the floor.
