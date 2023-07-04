The NBA announced that the league will test the flopping penalty and the extra coach’s challenge during the 2023 Summer League games. On Tuesday, July 11, the NBA Board of Governors is scheduled to vote on the approval of rule changes that include flopping and coach’s challenges.

If the new changes are approved, they will go into effect for the 2023-24 season. The Board of Governors are voting for the approval of an in-game penalty for flopping, which would result in a technical foul free throw for the opposing team. These new rules are meant to improve the game.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the early favorites to repeat in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns.

The proposed In-Game Flopping Penalty will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. pic.twitter.com/eqdJ5gHr7d — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 4, 2023



“If a flopping penalty is assessed by game officials, the opposing team will be awarded one free throw and possession of the ball,” the NBA released in a statement. “A player who commits a flop will be assessed a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, which does not count as a personal foul or lead to ejection.

“Officials will not be required to stop live play to call a flopping violation; they can wait until the next neutral opportunity to stop play.”

More often than not, flopping is subjective. One free throw can make or break a close game. Challenging a non-call might be something the league should look into.

In the NFL, coaches are issued two red challenge flags per game. If the coach fails the challenge, he’s assessed a timeout. Of course, if he wins the challenge, a timeout is not taken away. If the coach successfully challenges twice, he is issued a third challenge. However, NBA games are shorter. So, that can make it more enjoyable.

NBA testing flopping penalty, extra coach’s challenge during the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League; vote is scheduled for July 11

Another idea the league is considering involves awarding two coach’s challenges in a game if the first one is successful. “The proposed rule would award a team a second coach’s challenge if its first challenge is successful,” the league added in its press release.

“For game flow reasons, a team would not retain the timeout used to initiate its second challenge, regardless of whether it is successful. The timeout-related rules governing a team’s use of its first challenge would be unchanged.”

The 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League runs from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Seven different teams have won the championship since 2013. The competition begins this Friday.

Thirty NBA teams are scheduled to play at least five games each. Each team plays four games from July 7-14.

The proposed Coach’s Challenge rule will be in effect on a provisional basis for all 2023 NBA summer leagues. pic.twitter.com/Bqat0AnfRg — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 4, 2023



The 76 games of the 11-day competition can be watched live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNews. Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry ESPN and offer free trials. The summer league is available to stream on the ESPN App and NBA App as well.

On Friday, ESPN will broadcast matchups between both the No. 1 and No. 2 picks and the No. 3 and No. 4 picks from the 2023 NBA Draft. No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson and the defending NBA Summer League champion Portland Trail Blazers are slated to play No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.

Next, the San Antonio Spurs and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama will take on No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets at 9 p.m. ET, according to the official release from NBA.com.

The Summer League championship game will be played on Monday, July 17.

Pro Basketball Betting Content You May Like