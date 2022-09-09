NBA insider blasts Lakers, says they need a time machine

An NBA insider recently had a few interesting things to say about the Los Angeles Lakers. When putting into perspective what he said, it certainly makes sense about some of the things that he added. The Lakers need to find a way to get younger and they weren’t able to necessarily do so during the 2022 NBA offseason.

NBA Source Bashes Lakers

Seven NBA sources were polled and most were confident that the Lakers could make the playoffs, but one source had something interesting to say, according to Bleacher Report:

“The West has eight playoff-caliber teams, which leaves two play-in spots for the Lakers, [Sacramento] Kings and Portland [Trail Blazers],” an agent said, assuming the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are lottery-bound. “They need to add shooting; defense as well,” another said, with nearly everyone echoing that sentiment. “They need a time machine,” one answered sarcastically, suggesting that rewinding to avoid doing the Westbrook trade completely was the only answer. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source explained. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”

Darvin Ham Thinks The Lakers Can Be Successful

Although what this NBA Insider said is certainly true to some extent. Darvin Ham, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, is excited to get going with his guys this season.