NBA insiders have reported that the Cavaliers are open to potentially trading PG Darius Garland

Updated 16 mins ago on • 2 min read
Cavaliers Darius Garland expects to receive second All-Star selection

Even if you’re signed to a long-term deal, it’s hard to know if your job is safe in the NBA. That has been the case for Cleveland’s Darius Garland this offseason. In July of 2022, he signed a five-year, $197 million contract extension. Despite being on contract until the 2027-28 season, Garland’s name is still being discussed in trade rumors. NBA insiders say the Cavs are open to a potential trade for Garland this offseason. 

Over the last two regular seasons, Darius Garland has given consistency to the team at PG. In the 2021-22 seasons, he was selected to his first-ever all-star game. However, the team has not been shy to inquire about what other teams are offering for the 23-year-old.

By no means are the Cavaliers outright shopping Garland this offseason, but they are taking calls. League sources have said they would not be surprised to see the Cavs move on from Garland.

Cleveland will be open to a potential Darius Garland trade this offseason

In 2022-23, Darius Garland played and started in 69 of Cleveland’s 82 games. Despite making the playoffs, the Cavs lost to the Knicks in five games during the first round. It was Garland’s fourth season in the NBA, but it was his first-ever playoff experience and it showed.

That was true for a lot of Cleveand’s roster during the postseason. Still, Garland is one of the team’s best players and the Cavs would need a nice haul in return. His massive contract won’t help Cleveland either. He’s locked into a huge five-year deal worth over $34 million each season.

Other reports around the league have said that the Cavaliers have not had any trade discussions surrounding Garland. That came from Chris Fedor, a Cavs beat writer. He said they do not intend to move Garland this offseason. The Cavs might not be trading him, but they are at least gauging what he could be worth on the trade market.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

