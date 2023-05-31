Tomorrow night, Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals kicks off between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat. This is Denver’s first franchise appearance in the Finals, while Miami is making their sixth trip under head coach Erik Spoelstra. The Nuggets are the heavy favorites to win the Finals this season vs Miami. NBA insiders have said that the Denver Nuggets ‘are fully expecting that they win’ the 2023 NBA Finals.

For only the second time in NBA postseason history, an #8 seed has made the Finals. Miami has had quite the improbable run this postseason and nobody picked them to be in this spot. Even the Nuggets were doubted to be in the Finals this season by some media members around the league.

Overall, the Nuggets have a better roster and were the better team for most of the season. However, you can’t count out the Heat who have willed themselves to the Finals this season.

“[The Nuggets] are fully expecting that they win, and if they don’t… It will for sure be internally disappointed for them”@ShamsCharania on NBA Finals Heat vs Nuggets… Who is under more pressure?#BringItIn | #HEATCulture | #RunItBack pic.twitter.com/F2bBsMUMRR — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) May 31, 2023

The Denver Nuggets are the heavy betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals

In recent postseasons, the Denver Nuggets had fallen short of their goal. This season, they have an incredible opportunity to win the franchise’s first NBA title. The only thing standing in the way is the Eastern Conference Champs, the Miami Heat.

During the NBA bubble in 2020, Michael Porter Jr. got injured and the Nuggets lost to the Lakers in the Conference Finals. The following postseason, Jamal Murray suffered a devastating injury and he would miss all of the 2021-22 season. Denver is now at full health and they’ve added the pieces necessary to win an NBA title.

Players like Aaron Gordon, Bruce, Brown, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have all made a difference for the team. It would be shocking to not see the Nuggets win the Finals in 2023. They’ve had one of the best teams this postseason and have dominated everyone who’s crossed their path.