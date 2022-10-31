The Milwaukee Bucks have jumped the Celtics for lowest odds to win the NBA Finals this season. Boston were (+575) to win it all last week and have since then went to (+600). That’s due in big part to the Bucks starting the season 5-0.

Milwaukee has been without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton to start the season and the Bucks have been doing just fine. Both could likely make a return sometime in November if all goes well. The Bucks are lead by Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s been a top three player in the league for at least four to five years now and is carrying the Bucks to begin the season.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics odds are just slightly lower than Milwaukee. Boston are (+600) to win the Finals. It’s still early in the season with a lot of basketball to be played. However, Milwaukee is thriving without some key players that could make them that much better when they return.

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks +575 Boston Celtics +600 Golden State Warriors +700 LA Clippers +750 Phoenix Suns +1000 Denver Nuggets +1200 Brooklyn Nets +1400 Philadelphia 76ers +1400 Dallas Mavericks +2000 Memphis Grizzlies +2200 Miami Heat +2500

Milwaukee Bucks move ahead to have the lowest odds to win the NBA Finals

Every year you can count on the Bucks to be a top four team in the East come playoff time. Two seasons ago they won the NBA Finals and last season they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. Milwaukee still has almost all the pieces they had on that championship team and are riding high with a 5-0 start. They’re the only undefeated team left in the league.

The Bucks are now 5-0 🦌 Milwaukee remains the only unbeaten team in the league pic.twitter.com/AF3sJj7NF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 30, 2022

Grayson Allen has been playing valuable minutes for the Bucks while they wait for Khris Middleton’s return. Antetokounmpo is putting up MVP numbers as usual with (34.4) points, (14.0) rebounds, (5.8) assists, and (1.6) blocks per game. You can watch Milwaukee play tonight when they take on the Detroit Pistons at home. Tipoff is at 8:00pm EST.