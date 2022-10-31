Home » news » Nba Outright Odds Milwaukee Bucks Are New Favorites To Win Nba Finals

NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Are New Favorites To Win NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks have jumped the Celtics for lowest odds to win the NBA Finals this season. Boston were (+575) to win it all last week and have since then went to (+600). That’s due in big part to the Bucks starting the season 5-0. 

Milwaukee has been without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton to start the season and the Bucks have been doing just fine. Both could likely make a return sometime in November if all goes well. The Bucks are lead by Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s been a top three player in the league for at least four to five years now and is carrying the Bucks to begin the season.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics odds are just slightly lower than Milwaukee. Boston are (+600) to win the Finals. It’s still early in the season with a lot of basketball to be played. However, Milwaukee is thriving without some key players that could make them that much better when they return.

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker
Milwaukee Bucks +575 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +600 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +700 BetOnline logo
LA Clippers  +750 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +1000 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1200 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +1400 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1400 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +2000 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies +2200 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +2500 BetOnline logo

Milwaukee Bucks move ahead to have the lowest odds to win the NBA Finals

Every year you can count on the Bucks to be a top four team in the East come playoff time. Two seasons ago they won the NBA Finals and last season they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs. Milwaukee still has almost all the pieces they had on that championship team and are riding high with a 5-0 start. They’re the only undefeated team left in the league.

Grayson Allen has been playing valuable minutes for the Bucks while they wait for Khris Middleton’s return. Antetokounmpo is putting up MVP numbers as usual with (34.4) points, (14.0) rebounds, (5.8) assists, and (1.6) blocks per game. You can watch Milwaukee play tonight when they take on the Detroit Pistons at home. Tipoff is at 8:00pm EST.

