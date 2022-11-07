NBA
NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Still The Favorites To Win The Finals
With wins on Friday and Saturday over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks are still the only unbeaten team in the NBA. They are now 9-0 and will play the 6-3 Atlanta Hawks on the road tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play on Saturday vs the Thunder and still the Bucks won, 108-94. It’s hard to argue against how dominant they look.
The Bucks are still the favorites to win the Finals this season. NBA betting sites have them at (+550) to win it all. Veteran center Brook Lopez played a huge game for Milwaukee on Saturday, scoring 25 points in 24 minutes played. Bobby Portis also had a huge game for the Bucks. He racked up 21 rebounds in the game.
Not too far behind Milwaukee are the 6-3 Boston Celtics who won two in a row over the weekend. Two of Boston’s losses this season have been to the 8-1 Cleveland Cavaliers in OT. The Cavs are (+1400) to win the Finals. Memphis will host Boston tonight at 9:00pm.
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+550
|Boston Celtics
|+600
|Golden State Warriors
|+750
|LA Clippers
|+800
|Phoenix Suns
|+900
|Brooklyn Nets
|+1400
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+1400
|Denver Nuggets
|+1400
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+1800
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1800
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2000
Milwaukee Bucks still the favorites at (+550) to win Finals
On Friday night, Giannis Antetokpunmpo had a triple-double in their 115-102 win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. Head coach Mike Budenholzer chose to sit his superstar on Saturday. The Bucks took care of business then as well and are 9-0 to begin the 2022-23 season. Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable to play tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks.
Welcome to Atlanta … @MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/O7M1VoPsR7
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 7, 2022
Milwaukee still awaits the return of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton into the lineup. The Bucks have been firing on all cylinders early on without their full compliment of players. Cleveland is not too far behind the Bucks at 8-1. They’ve rattled off seven wins in a row and could be a serious threat in the playoffs if they play Milwaukee down the line. Still a lot of basketball left to be played in the regular season.
- NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Still The Favorites To Win The Finals
- NBA Best Betting Offers For Monday 11/7: Claim Up to $6,000 In Bonuses
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets
- Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Monday 7 November 2022 With $6000 in Bonuses
- Donovan Mitchell leads Cavs to eighth straight win
-
NBA2 weeks ago
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Monday 24th October Schedule
-
Headlines1 week ago
Trail Blazers continue to shock NBA
-
NBA6 days ago
Miami Heat To Pay Chris Bosh His Final Payment of $434,939 After 120 Twice-Monthly Contract
-
Main Page2 days ago
Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony have been in touch with Nets