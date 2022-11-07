NBA Outright Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Still The Favorites To Win The Finals

With wins on Friday and Saturday over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks are still the only unbeaten team in the NBA. They are now 9-0 and will play the 6-3 Atlanta Hawks on the road tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play on Saturday vs the Thunder and still the Bucks won, 108-94. It’s hard to argue against how dominant they look.

The Bucks are still the favorites to win the Finals this season. NBA betting sites have them at (+550) to win it all. Veteran center Brook Lopez played a huge game for Milwaukee on Saturday, scoring 25 points in 24 minutes played. Bobby Portis also had a huge game for the Bucks. He racked up 21 rebounds in the game.

Not too far behind Milwaukee are the 6-3 Boston Celtics who won two in a row over the weekend. Two of Boston’s losses this season have been to the 8-1 Cleveland Cavaliers in OT. The Cavs are (+1400) to win the Finals. Memphis will host Boston tonight at 9:00pm.

Best NBA Betting Sites

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks +550 Boston Celtics +600 Golden State Warriors +750 LA Clippers +800 Phoenix Suns +900 Brooklyn Nets +1400 Cleveland Cavaliers +1400 Denver Nuggets +1400 Memphis Grizzlies +1800 Philadelphia 76ers +1800 Dallas Mavericks +2000

Milwaukee Bucks still the favorites at (+550) to win Finals

On Friday night, Giannis Antetokpunmpo had a triple-double in their 115-102 win vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. Head coach Mike Budenholzer chose to sit his superstar on Saturday. The Bucks took care of business then as well and are 9-0 to begin the 2022-23 season. Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable to play tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks.

Milwaukee still awaits the return of Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton into the lineup. The Bucks have been firing on all cylinders early on without their full compliment of players. Cleveland is not too far behind the Bucks at 8-1. They’ve rattled off seven wins in a row and could be a serious threat in the playoffs if they play Milwaukee down the line. Still a lot of basketball left to be played in the regular season.