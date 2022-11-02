Celtics forward Grant Williams says he could have received ‘better deal’

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was disappointed that he was unable to negotiate a new deal with his team. During an interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Williams discussed his contract negotiations.

“For me, it was a disappointment, but you know how much you’ve worked — you let your work show,” said the Celtics forward. “And, who knows. You may be able to get a better deal than you were in the contract negotiations in the first place.

For me, that’s the confidence I have walking into it saying like, ‘You let your craft show, where you are and where you will be in the future.'”

Charania then asked the Tennessee product if he’s now playing with a chip on his shoulder. “Yeah, there’s always going to be a chip on my shoulder,” replied Williams. “The chip on my shoulder has never gone away.”

Grant Williams believes the Celtics could have offered him a better deal

Indeed, Williams plays with a temper at times. It showed in last Monday’s loss against the Chicago Bulls, when he got up from the floor after fouling Zach LaVine and made contact with an official. He was then issued a one-game suspension.

“I’ve had a chip on my shoulder since I first started playing basketball. I remember my dad and uncle sat me down and said, ‘Hey, if you don’t want to play basketball, we understand.’

A lot of times, people think you don’t have that potential, that growth, or that opportunity. And then you go out there and prove them wrong. I’ve done it my entire life…”

While Williams’ contract negotiations fell short with the Celtics, the forward did get one deal done. During his interview with the NBA insider, the forward announced his shoe deal with Jordan Brand.

Through five games to start the 2022-23 season, Williams is averaging 9.6 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Also, he’s shooting 69.6% from the floor and 66.7% from downtown.

For their season opener, in the Celtics’ 126-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Williams ended his outing with 15 points, 1 board, and 1 assist in 24 minutes played. He finished 8-for-8 shooting overall.