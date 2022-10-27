NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Doncic Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets

Thursday night brings another round of NBA fixtures, with four games available to watch and bet on. We’ve selected three player prop picks for tonights games.

Fixtures tonight include Mavericks vs Nets, Clippers vs Thunder, Heat vs Warriors, and lastly the Grizzlies take on the Kings.

Warriors will be hoping to get back on track, meanwhile the Kings will want to try and get their first points of the season on the board, before they lose further hope of playing deep into the offseason.

Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Free Bet

Click here to sign up with BetOnline Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in free bets ready for the new NBA season

NBA Player Prop #1: Luka Doncic Over 31.5 @ -120 with BetOnline

Our first pick is Luka Doncic to get over 31.5 points, which at this point of the season is a safe bet. Doncic is averaging 34.7 PPG so far, and had scored 32 points or more in every game this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the worst defences in the NBA, so the Dallas Mavericks and Doncic will be eager to punish.

He’s controlled the tempo for the Mavericks, and has easily been their best player of the season so far. The Slovenian had dominated the court over the past few months, even in the EuroBasket in September, he was hitting 35 points and above in the three matches that Slovenia won.

Luka Doncic this season: 32 Points, 10 Assists, 7 Rebounds

35 Points, 6 Assists, 9 Rebounds

37 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds pic.twitter.com/sKtmMN6PvE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2022

NBA Player Prop #2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 6.5 Assists @ -145 with BetOnline

Shai Gilgeous Alexander led Thunder with 33 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers, and there’s a good chance that it could happen again in the reverse fixture tonight.

Thus far this season, SGA has averaged 6.7 assists. Already improving the average total for last season, which was just 5.5.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season: 31.0 PPG

4.7 RPG

6.7 APG

49.3% FG

38.5% 3PT

100% FT pic.twitter.com/QD9I87kl9O — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 26, 2022

NBA Player Prop #3: Ja Morant Over 5.5 rebounds @ -105 with BetOnline

Our final pick comes in the Grizzlies/Kings game. The Kings have started the season winless in their first three games, and have one of the weakest defenses in the league.

However, the Grizzlies are 3-1 for the season after beating the Nets on Monday, and one of the standout players so far has been non other than All-Star Ja Morant. He’s averaging 35.3 points, seven assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal with the Grizzlies having the sixth best offense early on in the season.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Brooklyn Nets +125 Dallas Mavericks -145

Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Moneyline Bookmaker LA Clippers -250 Oklahoma City Thunder +210

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings