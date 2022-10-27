Home » news » Nba Player Prop Picks Tonight Doncic Over Points Leads Our Nba Best Bets

NBA

NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Doncic Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets

Updated 1 hour ago on

3 min read

Thursday night brings another round of NBA fixtures, with four games available to watch and bet on. We’ve selected three player prop picks for tonights games.

Fixtures tonight include Mavericks vs Nets, Clippers vs Thunder, Heat vs Warriors, and lastly the Grizzlies take on the Kings.

Warriors will be hoping to get back on track, meanwhile the Kings will want to try and get their first points of the season on the board, before they lose further hope of playing deep into the offseason.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

NBA Player Prop #1: Luka Doncic Over 31.5 @ -120 with BetOnline

Our first pick is Luka Doncic to get over 31.5 points, which at this point of the season is a safe bet. Doncic is averaging 34.7 PPG so far, and had scored 32 points or more in every game this season.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the worst defences in the NBA, so the Dallas Mavericks and Doncic will be eager to punish.

He’s controlled the tempo for the Mavericks, and has easily been their best player of the season so far. The Slovenian had dominated the court over the past few months, even in the EuroBasket in September, he was hitting 35 points and above in the three matches that Slovenia won.

Back Doncic over 31.5 points @ -12o With BetOnline

NBA Player Prop #2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 6.5 Assists @ -145 with BetOnline

Shai Gilgeous Alexander led Thunder with 33 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers, and there’s a good chance that it could happen again in the reverse fixture tonight.

Thus far this season, SGA has averaged 6.7 assists. Already improving the average total for last season, which was just 5.5.

Back SGA over 6.5 assists @ -145 With BetOnline

NBA Player Prop #3: Ja Morant Over 5.5 rebounds @ -105 with BetOnline

Our final pick comes in the Grizzlies/Kings game. The Kings have started the season winless in their first three games, and have one of the weakest defenses in the league.

However, the Grizzlies are 3-1 for the season after beating the Nets on Monday, and one of the standout players so far has been non other than All-Star Ja Morant. He’s averaging 35.3 points, seven assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal with the Grizzlies having the sixth best offense early on in the season.

Back Morant over 5.5 rebounds @ -105 With BetOnline

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Brooklyn Nets +125 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks -145 BetOnline logo

Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
LA Clippers -250 BetOnline logo
Oklahoma City Thunder +210 BetOnline logo

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Memphis Grizzlies  -152 BetOnline logo
Sacramento Kings +132 BetOnline logo
