NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Ja Morant Leads Our NBA Best Bets

The 2022-23 NBA season is underway and we have the best player prop picks for tonight's games which feature Lakers vs Cavaliers, Grizzlies vs Wizards and Clippers vs Jazz.

Tonight’s NBA games are headlined by Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards and LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz for which we have chosen three player prop picks that you can back on BetOnline.

LeBron James and the Lakers will look to bounce back from their horrid start to the season when they host the 7-1 Cavaliers.

Meanwhile Ja Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Wizards where the Grizzlies will look to keep their two game unbeaten streak going.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

NBA Player Prop Pick 1: Ja Morant over 27.5 pts @ -113 with BetOnline

Ja Morant has been instrumental in the Grizzlies’ strong start to the season, and is averaging a high 33.1 points, shooting 51% from the field.

He could certainly take advantage of a lacklustre Wizards defence. It was an ultra-hot start to the new season by Washington, however they’ve now lost four of their last five games, and they’ll be without star G Bradley Beal, who’s averaging a team-high of just 21.6 points per game.

NBA Player Prop Pick 2: LeBron James over 7.5 assists @ +112 with BetOnline

LeBron James and the Lakers welcome the 7-1 Cavaliers to LA in a bid to try and turn their season around – which has been hit with an atrocious start.

James is only averaging 24 points per game and will need a desperate change in fortunes to get his team up and running again. Still when his side is playing bad, he’s still providing the numbers.

His points per game aren’t as high as they were for last season, however he is averaging 7.5 assists, so we back him to do it again in this game against the Cavs, which still has every chance of being a high scoring thriller.

NBA Player Prop Pick 3: Ivica Zubac over 11.5 reb @ -137 with BetOnline

The Clippers will host a strong Jazz side in Los Angeles tonight, as Jazz look to make it two wins in the city over the weekend after beating the Lakers on Friday night.

The hosts are the lowest scoring team in the NBA, averaging just 102.3 points per game, and will likely need something special to beat Jazz, where only the Milwaukee Bucks have more wins than them in the league.

However, Ivica Zubac has been performing rather well for the Clippers in centre, and is averaging over 11.6 rebounds per game, so will look to keep up that good form when he gets back out onto the court tonight.