NBA postpones Wizards vs Pistons match due to weather; today’s Mavs vs Pelicans might get cancelled

Just in case you were wondering what happened last night, the game scheduled for February 1st in Detroit, Michigan between the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed by the league’s organization due to weather-related travel issues. The new date for the matchup is yet to be determined by the NBA.

Ever since the Pistons played this past Monday, January 30th against the Mavericks in Dallas, the team has dealt with many difficulties to travel back home. Up to now, thousands of flights have been cancelled out of the Fort-Worth International Airport this week, as the poor weather conditions continue and many more flights might still suffer a cancellation.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/c3oYsdmwPA — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 1, 2023

“Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have been unable to fly back to Detroit after their game on Monday at American Airlines center,” the NBA said in a statement.

This last encounter in Dallas ended in a defeat for Detroit (111-105) with another incredible performance by the Mavs star Luka Dončić. The Slovenian conquered his second 50+ point game of the campaign, as he scored 53 points, won 8 rebounds, handed 5 assists and stole the ball twice at the American Airlines Center.

It’s been reported by officials that Texas is under an ice storm north of the state, as the authorities have announced a warning to all communities in the area to stay wary of the weather until this Thursday at 9:00am CST. This means that the Pistons might finally be able to return on a flight to Michigan today or tomorrow at the latest.

As Dallas is under freezing rain, and the roads have turned into endless skating rinks, Dallas citizens should be cautious to potential power outages or even additional ice caps. So, as this continues, another game that is raising a concern in the NBA is the Pelicans-Mavericks match in Dallas this Thursday night. The New Orleans team is set to travel to Texas from Denver, where the team lost to the Nuggets two nights ago (122-113).

Last time out the Wizards destroyed the Pistons

The last time the Washington side clashed against Detroit was on Octubre 25th, 2022, right at the beginning of the season. At that point, it was the campaign’s fifth game for both of them, as the Wizard beat their Detroit rivals by a 21-point margin. Kyle Kuzma led his side with 25 points, 6 rebounds and an assist that night, as Cade Cunningham dropped 19 points for the Pistons, but wasn’t enough.

Take a look at that games highlights back in Week 2 of the 2022/23 season:

Most of our favorite sport betting sites consider both teams to have very few chances to qualify to the Eastern Conference’s playoffs. As for contending for the NBA championship, BetOnline believes the Pistons possess the 29th best odds, whereas the Wizards have the 25th best chance.

Currently, both teams stand in the lowest section of the East’s standings. Detroit have the worst record so far with 39 losses to their name in the 15th spot, as for Washington is creeping into the Top 8 in the 9th position with a 24-26 track.

The NBA is yet to announce a new date for this Eastern Conference matchup.