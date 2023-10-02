In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Boston Celtics are having “opened extension talks” with guard Payton Pritchard after trading center Robert Williams III and guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pritchard, 25, is eligible for restricted free agency. Therefore, if he plays well in the 2023-24 season and waits to sign a new contract, his market value might increase in the future. In other words, he’ll receive larger offers. Tyus Jones signed a two-year, $29 million contract from the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2022-23 season. Plus, Gabe Vincent inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. In July, Max Strus agreed to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well. After the Jrue Holiday trade, NBA betting sites have the Boston Celtics as the No. 1 favorites to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns. Payton Pritchard said he matured a lot after not playing last season#Celtics #NBA https://t.co/EXHoBJMQZl pic.twitter.com/qN7YMrBNGd — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 2, 2023