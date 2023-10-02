Home » news » Nba Rumors Celtics Payton Pritchard Negotiating Extension After Jrue Holiday Trade

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Payton Pritchard Negotiating Extension After Jrue Holiday Trade

NBA Rumors Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard Negotiating Extension After Jrue Holiday Trade
USA Today Network

In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Boston Celtics are having “opened extension talks” with guard Payton Pritchard after trading center Robert Williams III and guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pritchard, 25, is eligible for restricted free agency. Therefore, if he plays well in the 2023-24 season and waits to sign a new contract, his market value might increase in the future. In other words, he’ll receive larger offers.

Tyus Jones signed a two-year, $29 million contract from the Memphis Grizzlies ahead of the 2022-23 season. Plus, Gabe Vincent inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

In July, Max Strus agreed to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

After the Jrue Holiday trade, NBA betting sites have the Boston Celtics as the No. 1 favorites to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns.

Following Boston’s series loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Payton Pritchard had hoped “to be traded this summer.” That changed when free agency hit.

Marcus Smart was traded to Memphis as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. This led to Pritchard moving up the Celtics’ depth chart.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard are having “opened extension talks” after trading Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday

Additionally, Brogdon was also dealt in the Jrue Holiday trade. However, now that Boston has acquired Holiday and the contender still has Derrick White, this means Pritchard’s playing time will be limited.

Pritchard was selected 26th overall by the Celtics in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Oregon. During his rookie 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-1 guard made four starts in 66 games played with Boston.

The Oregon native averaged career highs of 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 19.2 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 44% from the floor, 41.1% beyond the arc, and 88.9% at the foul line.

In the 2021-22 season, Pritchard made two starts in 71 appearances. He averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 boards, a career-high 2.0 assists, and 14.1 minutes per game. Not to mention, the guard shot 42.9% from the field and a career-best 41.2% from downtown.


Of course, Pritchard received three starts in 48 contests of the 2022-23 season. His performances regressed, averaging career lows of 5.6 points, 1.8 boards, 1.3 assists, and 13.4 minutes per game.

Nonetheless, the guard finished the regular season strong. In the Celtics’ 120-114 regular-season finale win against the Atlanta Hawks on April 9, 2023, he recorded career highs of 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in 46 minutes as a starter.

With more playing time, Payton Pritchard is capable of shining.

