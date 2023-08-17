According to the latest NBA rumors, the Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly not interested in engaging in any further negotiations with the Miami Heat about a potential Damian Lillard trade. Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin is still asking for four first-round draft picks and at least one quality player in return.

“Meanwhile, as of early this week, Portland was still showing no interest in doing a deal with Heat, who visit Blazers in late Feb. in what is reportedly Portland’s only national TV game. To me, Lillard has much of leverage based on how messy he’s willing to make this (unknown),” Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Portland Trail Blazers hold 27th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets.

Damian Lillard is interested in playing for a contender. One of his goals is to win an NBA championship. “Winning the ring is like the ultimate level of success,” Lillard told JJ Redick and Tommy Alter earlier this month on “The Old Man and the Three” Apple podcast.

“And I always think about it like how you said, like, you wrestle with that, like, I always think about it like, man, but like, I really do want to win. And I don’t think I would go crazy if I didn’t, but like I really want to win a ring.”

In July, the Heat proposed a trade package to the Trail Blazers that included Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks for Lillard. However, Portland brass declined the overture. With training camp less than two months away, the seven-time All-Star is only interested in playing for Miami.

“As I look across the league and have conversations with executives and agents, I can’t identify another team that is seriously making an offer for Dame Lillard at this point. My belief is that the Heat can’t either,” said ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

NBA insiders have also suggested that Portland is stalling the Heat trade in hopes that Lillard will retract his trade demand. Nevertheless, the 11-year veteran is still ready to move on. Lillard could sit out the 2023-24 season until the Trail Blazers trade him. Then again, that might not be his style. An in-season trade is possible.

Most 50-point games in the 2020s: 10 — Damian Lillard

6 — Steph Curry

5 — Doncic, Tatum, Embiid, Giannis, Harden pic.twitter.com/89rqxckiDo — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 14, 2023



In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million extension with Portland. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract. He has over $215 million remaining on his deal.

Lillard has to be more open-minded. A trade to the Heat seems unlikely.

In 58 starts with the Trail Blazers in the 2022-23 season, Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 36.3 minutes per game. The California native shot a career-high-tying 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range as well.

