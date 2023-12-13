In the latest round of NBA rumors, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly no longer offering Klay Thompson a new contract extension. Fans were informed in September that “no official offers or counteroffers” were made from either side and “no exact salary numbers” were ever negotiated.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium dropped this bombshell report Wednesday morning. “Klay Thompson’s] future has been in question. I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, two years in the range of $48 million in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal,” he said.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors hold seventh-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

“[Klay Thompson’s] future has been in question…I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, 2 years in the range of 48 million dollars in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal.”@ShamsCharania on the current state of the Golden State Warriors.… pic.twitter.com/B0T6rRMo5K — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 13, 2023



Thompson, 33, is making $43.21 million this season. This is part of the five-year, $189.9 million max contract he signed with the Warriors in July 2019.

Before the 2023-24 season, NBA insiders reported that he could have signed a four-year, $140 million extension. A four-year deal in the $30-35 million per season range was possible. But the Dubs never offered this contract.

Did the Warriors reject Thompson’s extension because of his play? Through 22 appearances this season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 30 minutes per game.

He’s also shooting career lows of 39.7% from the field and 34.3% beyond the arc.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors still interested in offering Klay Thompson a new extension?

Plus, the 11-year veteran is attempting only 7.8 shots from 3-point range per game, his lowest since the 2017-18 season (7.1). Thompson is making just 2.7 3s on average per contest, also his lowest since 2012-13 (2.6).

That’s not the worst of it. He’s averaging a career-low player efficiency rating of 10.1.

More importantly, the two-time All-NBA member has yet to post a 30-point game this season. At least he dropped 41 on the Houston Rockets last season in his 14th outing on Nov. 20, 2022.

Klay Thompson said it was “strange” to be benched to close the game but said he “deserved” to be benched: “I’ve been playing like crap.” He said he wasn’t given explanation but “I trust Steve. I trust Steve now and forever will.” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 13, 2023



Sure, Thompson still started off slow in his first 20 games last season. Though, he went on to amass 11 games with 30-plus points, excluding the playoffs.

Should Warriors fans make excuses for him? The four-time NBA champ averaged 21.9 points and shot 41.2% from deep last season.

Thompson recorded a season-high 54 points in Golden State’s 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 2. Not to mention, he led the league in 3-pointers (301) and 3-point attempts (731).

Regardless, if Klay Thompson wants a new deal, he needs to earn it.

It has not been easy for a 35-year-old Stephen Curry to carry the load this season.

