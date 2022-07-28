NBA Twitter Reacts Hilariously to Jimmy Butler’s New Hair

Jimmy Butler showed off his new hair by coming into an offseason workout with Chris Brickley on Thursday.

While fans had to do a double take, Butler has gone viral with his long dreadlock hair extensions.

The Miami Heat star revealed his transformation on Instagram.

Check out Butler’s new hair style below.

Jimmy is rocking a new hairstyle 👀 (via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/aKhxFn8edH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 28, 2022

NBA Twitter Reacts to Jimmy Butler’s New Hair

Butler will be entering his 13th season in the NBA in 2022 and his fourth with the Miami Heat.

Last year, he averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals in the postseason and led Miami to the Eastern Conference Finals.

But Butler isn’t catching fire on the internet because of his basketball skills.

While he may not keep his new hairstyle for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, the Miami forward is quite unpredictable.

Butler’s new hair broke the internet and fans couldn’t help but crack jokes on Twitter.

Check out some of the top reactions on NBA Twitter to Jimmy Butler’s new haircut.

Boy when the hell did Jimmy Butler start growing dreads? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RbKSYjbDpf — DB Wavo (@DeeBlockDavo) July 27, 2022

Tyler Herro Was Thrown into the Mix After Butler’s New Haircut

In the aftermath of Butler’s new hair, Twitter immediately went after Miami Heat’s sixth-man Tyler Herro, who has a very close relationship with the Miami Heat star.

Herro has become somewhat of a sensation on NBA Twitter for his style, swagger, and outrageous outfits.

NBA fans made jokes about Herro sporting the potential new hairstyle to follow in Butler’s footsteps.

Check out some of the best reactions from NBA fans below.

tyler herro pullin up to training camp after seeing jimmy's new hair pic.twitter.com/A95MiSuw4U — Mario🤹‍♂️ (@RudyG_y) July 27, 2022

tyler herro by friday pic.twitter.com/CX2UvCEc0U — girlboss don biggaveli (@rwxoxo) July 27, 2022