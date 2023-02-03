Home » news » Nets All Star Kyrie Irving Informed The Team Today That He Prefers To Be Traded Before Next Thursday

Main Page

Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving Informed The Team Today That He Prefers To Be Traded Before Next Thursday

Updated 47 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kyrie Irving trade pic

In a shocking turn of events, Brooklyn Nets all-star PG Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn. He informed the team today that he prefers to be traded before the deadline which ends next Thursday. That leaves the Nets in an extremely tough position with just six days to try and get a deal done. Both sides tried working out a contract-extension, but Irving obviously didn’t see a future with the Nets anymore. 

At fourth in the East with a 31-20 record, this comes as a shock to the NBA world as a whole. Irving was a big piece trying to hold the team together while Kevin Durant returns from injury. Now, he puts Brooklyn between a rock and a hard place.

The NBA trade deadline end on 2/9 at 3:00pm EST. That gives the Nets roughly six days to try and make a deal that’s worth it to them to trade Irving. NBA betting sites have the Nets at (+800) as of now to win the Finals, but that will surely change.

Kyrie Irving tells the Nets that he wants out of Brooklyn

In 40 games played and started this season for the Nets, Irving is averaging (27.1) points, (5.1) rebounds, (5.3) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. There were reports that the Nets and Irving tried working out a contract-extension recently, but his counteroffer to that was a trade request once a deal could not be made.

It’s important to note that in the 2021 offseason that Brooklyn offered Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving extensions in hopes to keep the team together. Harden would be moved at the deadline of the 2021-22 season and now Kyrie is requesting a trade just six days before the deadline.

Durant was the only Net at the time out of the three that took an extension. He signed a max extension with Brooklyn at four-years, $194,219,320 and is earning a base salary of $42,969,845 this season. Reports say that the Nets contract-extension offer was not well received by Irving and that’s likely why he wants out of Brooklyn.

Many media outlets have speculated that Irving will end up on the Lakers. He’s got championship chemistry with LeBron and LA have title aspirations why James still has a few good years left.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now