Nets’ Ben Simmons on 153-121 loss to Kings: ‘S—t, we got smacked’

On Tuesday night, Ben Simmons was surprised the Brooklyn Nets lost 153-121 to the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. The Nets are the first team to allow over 150 points this season, and the Kings scored 153 points for the first time since 1993.

Sacramento’s largest lead of the game was by 39 points. “S–t, we got smacked,” said Simmons after the blowout loss. “They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters.

“Sacramento just played better than us,” continued the Nets guard. “They wanted it more. Obviously, we didn’t want it.” In 20 minutes played, Simmons ended his performance with 11 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The Kings outscored them 66-44 in the paint, en route to their fourth straight victory. Brooklyn finished 40-of-81 (49.4%) shooting from the floor and 11-of-28 (39.3%) from 3-point range.

Kevin Durant once again led the Nets in scoring with 27 points in 31 minutes of action. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and missed a basket from downtown.

Kings guard Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench. Sacramento went on a 27-4 second-quarter run. Plus, the Nets were outscored 42-28 to open the second half.

Nets coach Jacque Vaughn is still digesting the pulverizing defeat. “I don’t know if our minds, our bodies, and souls are still in L.A. at the moment. L.A. will do that to you sometimes,” explained Vaughn.

“We definitely gave maximum effort against the Clippers [in a victory on Saturday] and we’ve been reeling since. Give them credit. They basically kicked our butts.”

“We all were a part of it,” said the Nets coach. “I’m a part of it. We’ve got another game on this trip. How will we respond with this last game on the trip [Thursday at Portland]?”

In Vaughn’s first six games, Brooklyn allowed 94 points per game and 38.8% shooting. However, the team surrendered 134.5 points per game and 54.3% shooting in their last two losses to the Lakers and Kings.

Now, the Nets rank 12th overall in opponent points per game, allowing 111.7 points. Their defensive efficiency dropped to 1.095, and their rating ranks 20th in the league.

But at least Brooklyn is the fifth-best team in the NBA for opponent shooting percentage. The team is holding its opponents to 45.1% shooting.