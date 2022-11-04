Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value is at all-time low

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has low trade value, and that should go without saying. The three-time All-Star has not played at least 50 games since the 2020-21 season.

Simmons missed all of last season due to a contract dispute, back injury, and mental health problems. Per sources, the Nets’ faith in the fifth-year guard to produce at a higher level is dwindling.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Nets the eighth-highest odds to win the championship this season. However, some sportsbooks have decreased their playoff chances.

“I don’t think he’s got any real trade value,” said Jake Fischer of Ben Simmons on the “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast. Since the guard’s performances this season are disappointing NBA executives, he might be stuck with Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.

“I was talking to the team who has designs to rebuild Monday night when I was at Barclays Center. And like I asked that question, and I was told pretty point blank like that they would have been interested in him before the season started and 7-8 games later now that interest has dissipated.”

Nets guard Ben Simmons is almost untradable at this point of his NBA playing career

Through six games this season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals. He’s also shooting 44.1% from the field.

Furthermore, before exploring other trade options for the 26-year-old, the Nets should evaluate how Ime Udoka works to utilize his strengths on the court. A coach can make all the difference for some NBA players.

Not to mention, Udoka might decide to bring Simmons off the bench. While the guard is signed to a five-year, $177 million contract, and he’s making $35,448,672 this season, maybe the LSU product is better as a sixth man option.

As a starter, after Russell Westbrook began this season shooting 28.9% from the floor and 8.3% from 3-point range, coach Darvin Ham decided to bring the triple-double king off the bench.

Since then, the Lakers have won back-to-back games. Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 7.2 boards, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. But as long as L.A. continues to win, that’s all that matters.

With a 2-6 record, the Nets might as well alter the rotation. The system is clearly flawed right now. And it appears Ben Simmons needs a confidence booster. If he cannot succeed offensively as a starter, something has got to change.