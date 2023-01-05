Nets’ Kevin Durant records 44 points on 85% true shooting in 121-112 loss vs. Bulls

In the Brooklyn Nets’ 121-112 loss versus the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Kevin Durant finished with 44 points on 85% true shooting. Thirty-eight games into the 2022-23 season, the 18-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 68 TS percentage.

Along with amassing four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks, the two-time Finals MVP shot 15-of-22 (68.2%) from the field and 5-of-10 (50%) beyond the arc. Although the loss eliminated Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak, Durant is having one of the best seasons of his career offensively.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Nets have the third-best odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks better odds.

From NetsPR

Kevin Durant (game-high 42 points) has recorded his third 40-point game of the season. Durant is the second player in franchise history to record a 40-point game in Chicago (Vince Carter – 43 points – 4/11/06 at Chicago). — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) January 5, 2023

Durant scored a season-high 28 points in the first half. However, the Nets trailed 69-59 at halftime. Chicago outscored them 40-33 in the opening quarter. Brooklyn finished 42-of-91 (46.2%) shooting from the floor and 12-of-37 (32.4%) from 3-point range.

“They came to play,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said after the loss. “They were pretty desperate to get a win, and we needed that same desperation…

“We could not get over the hump, and a big part of it was that we were playing catchup. A 40-point first quarter [by Chicago] set the tone. A little uncharacteristic by our group.”

In December, Kevin Durant was averaging 30.1 points per game on 67.2% true shooting, the highest in NBA history. His TS percentage is higher now than it was last month.

However, the Nets forward is logging one less point per contest. He could become the first player in league history to average 30 points on 65-plus true shooting in a single season.

This is unofficial, but from what I can find Donovan Mitchell (71) and Kevin Durant (44) set a new Bulls opponent record for most combined points in consecutive games with 115 Prior record was 104 points given up to Wilt Chamberlain (68) and Walt Hazzard (36) on Dec 15+16 1967 — Kevin Anderson (@Kevin_NBCS) January 5, 2023

To add to these statistics, Vaughn is utilizing Durant in 31.6% of team plays with him on the court. The 15-year veteran averaged a career-high 33% usage percentage in the 2013-14 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Statistically, this could be Durant’s best season with the Nets.

On Nov. 28, in Brooklyn’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic, the forward scored a season-high 45 points in 39 minutes of action. Durant shot 19-of-24 (79.2%) from the floor and made three 3-pointers.