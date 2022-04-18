Nets’ Kyrie Irving flips off Celtics fans after sinking 3-pointer

Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving is no stranger to controversy this season. In Game 1 of the Nets-Celtics first-round NBA playoff series, he proved critics correct once again. After the Nets came back from a double-digit deficit, the seven-time All-Star had enough from the fans in the fourth quarter.

While standing by the sidelines waiting to pass the ball inbounds, Irving placed both hands behind his head to flip the bird.

At the 7:31 mark of the fourth quarter, Irving also rubbed his eyes and acted like he was crying to mock Celtics fans at TD Garden. Of course, the fans responded by laughing and booing the player harder.

In his postgame press conference, the guard explained to reporters that fans called him a “p****,” “b****” and he heard “f*** you.” Though, players do what they can to block out noise each game. Otherwise, the league would have more Ron Artest incidences. It’s not to say that some obnoxious fans don’t have it coming, but the only thing players have to do is ignore them.

Irving also said, “Where I’m from, you know, I’m used to all these antics and people being close nearby. Um, you know, it’s nothing new when I come into this building and what it’s going to be like. But it’s the same energy they have for me, and I’m going to have the same energy for them.” Needless to say, he’s not lying.

Kyrie Irving’s postgame press conference

Furthermore, Irving was shown a couple of times in the past stomping on the Celtics’ leprechaun logo at center court. His hatred for the city of Boston dates back many years. Not to mention, the player has become one of the most polarizing figures in the league this season.

This is mainly because of his COVID-19 vaccine stance and flat-Earth theories. When you’re a celebrity, some things are better left unknown. Even if it’s the tip of the iceberg, Kyrie Irving has never been fond of Boston sports fans. One thing is for sure, this playoff series just got a heck of a lot more interesting.

The player is expected to receive a fine by the league soon. Now, the Celtics lead the Nets by one game. If you haven’t already, mark your calendar today. On Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, Brooklyn takes on Boston again at TD Garden. With seconds remaining in Game 1, Jayson Tatum made a game-winning layup to give his team the leg up in this series.