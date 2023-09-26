The Brooklyn Nets are signing guard Scottie Lindsey, per sources. Lindsey, 27, went undrafted in 2018 out of Northwestern University. Ahead of the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-6 guard signed with the Grand Rapids Drive (now Gold), the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate.

Lindsey made six starts in 15 appearances with Grand Rapids. The Illinois native averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 23.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 29.9% beyond the arc. Following the 2018-19 season, the guard signed with the Erie BayHawks (now Birmingham Squadron).

Scottie Lindsey kicks off the game with a 3 🔥 No. 4 @MaineCeltics take on No. 5 @ChargeCLE Tune in to the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/ifKp6lZYnV — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 29, 2023



In 30 games played with the BayHawks in the 2019-20 season, Scottie Lindsey averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 boards, a career-high 1.8 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 44.2% from the field, 36.6% from 3-point range, and 94.1% at the foul line.

Before the 2021-22 season, Lindsey was selected 17th overall in the 2021 NBA G League Draft by the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls’ G League affiliate. The Northwestern product made seven starts in 33 games, averaging 11.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 26.5 minutes per contest.

Brooklyn Nets sign undrafted guard Scottie Lindsey; the Northwestern product will likely join Brooklyn’s G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets

In April 2022, the guard signed with the Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The CEBL was founded in 2017 and had its inaugural season in 2019. All six CEBL teams all owned and operated by ownership group Canadian Basketball Ventures.

Last October, Lindsey joined the Maine Celtics’ training camp. He made 12 starts in 29 appearances with Maine in the 2022-23 G League season. The undrafted guard averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 boards, 1.4 assists, and a career-high 26.6 minutes per game.

Just Announced: The Long Island Nets have acquired the returning player rights to guards Scottie Lindsey and A.J. Reeves from the Maine Celtics in exchange for the returning player rights to guards Jordan Bowden and Noah Kirkwood. pic.twitter.com/5Th9h5ajK0 — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) September 25, 2023



Anyway, Lindsey will probably play for the Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, to begin the 2023-24 season. If the guard signed a contract that contains Exhibit 10 language, his deal could be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins.

Guard Armoni Brooks and forward Jalen Wilson occupy Brooklyn’s two-way slots. However, under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, each NBA team can sign a maximum of three two-way players.

