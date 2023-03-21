Julius Randle and the New York Knicks took a tough loss to the Timberwolves, 140-134 last night. It was a dominant night for the two-time all-star as he scored a new career-high 57 points, but that was overshadowed by the team not being able to get the win. Randle scored 52 of his 57 points through the first three quarters and scored only five in the fourth. However, his 57 points are the third-most in team history only behind Carmelo Anthony and Bernard King.

The 28-year-old is having another strong season with the Knicks and is scoring a career-high (25.6) points per game this season. Randle set a new team record with 26 points in the third quarter to will the Knicks back into the game. He cut the Knicks’ deficit to just one point at the start of the fourth, but they were not able to pull out the win.

The Knicks come up short despite the big night from Julius Randle. Randle finished with 57 points, tied for the 3rd-most in a game in Knicks history behind Carmelo Anthony (62 Pts in 2014) and Bernard King (60 Pts in 1984). pic.twitter.com/3DRU7ln2rW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2023

The Knicks trailed by as many as 17 points last night, but Randle was able to get his team right back in the game with a dominant third quarter. However, his five points in the fourth quarter were not enough to get the Knicks a win on what was a historic night in franchise history.

His 57 points are the third-most by any Knicks player since Carmelo Anthony (62) in 2014 and Bernard King (60) in 1984. Randle has also been an ironman for the Knicks this season as he has not missed any of their 73 games played so far and also is leading the league in games played.

JULIUS RANDLE CAREER-HIGH 51 PTS 🤯 IT'S STILL THE 3RD QUARTER. pic.twitter.com/RRCfcqnN5H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

This could be the second time in his career that he leads the league in games played. He also did this in 2017-18 in his final season with the Lakers. The difference vs Minnesota late in the game last night was the Knicks’ defensive intensity. New York struggles to find that late in the game and that’s why they lost on what should have been a historic night for the franchise and Julius Randle.