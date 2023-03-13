Julius Randle has recorded 16 30-point games this season on the road, tied for the most in a single season in New York Knicks history. Bernard King logged 16 in 1983-84 and 1984-85. Randle received his second All-Star selection of his NBA career this season after averaging career highs of 25.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

In Sunday night’s 112-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the forward ended his performance with 33 points, eight boards, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes of action. He finished 11-of-24 (45.8%) shooting from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

Julius Randle has 16 30-point games on the road this season, tied for the most in a season in Knicks history. Bernard King had 16 in 1983-84 and 1984-85. pic.twitter.com/sO6zSuNDvp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 13, 2023

New York outscored the Lakers 31-27 in the opening quarter. “We did enough to win, and the tone was set at the beginning by Julius [Randle],” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It gave us the confidence that, you know, ‘We’re here.’

“We have a very young team, so when you have a young team and Julius is just going into his prime, the only way they’re going to get better is by working. If they’re not working, they’re not going to get better.”

While Jalen Brunson has missed four of the last five games, at least the Knicks eliminated their three-game skid. New York bounced back after suffering losses to the Charlotte Hornets (March 7), Sacramento Kings (March 9), and Los Angeles Clippers (March 11).

“Shooting the ball the way I did yesterday, I wanted to be a little bit more in attack mode and aggressive going to the basket,” Julius Randle said. RJ Barrett also amassed 30 points, five boards, and two assists in 39 minutes played. It was the Knicks’ first win against the Lakers in Los Angeles since 2019.

Julius Randle is 3rd in total rebounds and 5th in total points in the NBA this season pic.twitter.com/OBLEq79fVW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 13, 2023

On Feb. 24, in New York’s 115-109 victory over the Washington Wizards, Randle tied his career high in scoring with 46 points in 37 minutes. In addition to registering pairs of rebounds, dimes, and steals, the forward shot 16-of-29 (55.2%) from the field and 7-of-14 (50%) beyond the arc.

Julius Randle leads the NBA in games (70) and minutes (2,516). The nine-year veteran also ranks fifth in points (1,768), third in total rebounds (722), eighth in 3-point field goals (203), and 10th in free throws (365).

