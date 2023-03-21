The Minnesota Timberwolves fought for a tough 140-134 win vs the Knicks at MSG last night. That gives them a 36-37 record and is eighth in the Western Conference. Three teams are currently 12.5 games back in the West and the margin for error is slim. Taking over for Minnesota last night was Taurean Prince who scored 35 points to lead his team. He went 8-8 from deep and is the 7th player in league history to do that in a single game.

Anthony Edwards is still out for the Timberwolves and the team is missing their go-to scorer. However, Prince became that player for Minnesota last night as he played 32 minutes and went 8-8 from deep. He’s averaging just (9.0) points per game this season and blew that out of the water with his perfect shooting from the three-point line.

Minnesota only has nine regular-season games left in 2022-23. NBA betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+20000) to win the Finals this season.

Taurean Prince goes for 35 Pts with 8 3-pointers in the Timberwolves win over the Knicks at MSG. Prince is the 7th player in NBA history to go 8-8 or better on 3-pointers in a game, joining: Ben Gordon (2x)

Jeff Hornacek

Sam Perkins

Steve Smith

Latrell Sprewell

Michael Finley pic.twitter.com/IiyTVV3v0R — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2023

Prince went off for 35 points vs the Knicks and was 8-8 from the three-point line

Twenty-eight-year-old Taurean Prince stole the show at MSG last night and took away from the big night that Julius Randle had. The Knicks’ PF went off for 57 points last night and made eight threes of his own, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Prince’s epic night from deep. Without his perfect night from the deep, Minnesota likely loses that game.

Prince finished 12-13 from the field and was also 3-4 from the free-throw line. He even had five rebounds and two assists last night vs the Knicks. His (.396) three-point percentage is the third-highest of his career and is taking (3.5) triples per game this season.

Taurean Prince shot 8 threes tonight at MSG… he didn't miss a single one 🤯 🔥 Career-high 8 threes for @taureanprince

🔥 35 points on 12-13 shooting

🔥 Clutch score to seal @Timberwolves W pic.twitter.com/Io5jTbtr7f — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2023

The 12th overall pick in the 2016 draft was three points shy of tying his career-high of 38, but his eight threes last night set a new career-high for him. Not only was he making big shots, but he made the biggest shot of the game that sealed the win for Minnesota.

Prince took a pass on the baseline off a dribble drive from Kyle Anderson. He took the bump from Julius Randle and scored the contested layup right in the teeth of the defense. The Knicks were not able to make a shot after that and the Timberwolves took home the 140-134 win on a dominant shooting night from Taurean Prince.