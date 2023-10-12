The Nets are about to face off against Israeli professional team Maccabi Ra’anana this Thursday for a preseason exhibition match. However, ever since the war broke out in the Middle East after Hamas militants massacred jews in Southern Israel, many have questioned if this game will be safe to play.

One of the players who was outspoken whether this contest shouldn’t proceed was big man Nic Claxton, who at least wanted to discuss the possibility of canceling the game. As Palestinian supporters have gathered in the streets to protest against the Israeli counterattack, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center will have to reinforce their security measures.

“We feel for the players that we’re playing against,” the center said on Wednesday. “I don’t know if we should be playing the game. Personally, I don’t feel that we should be playing the game. But we feel for them and we’re gonna go out there and do our job. … There [are] bigger things going on in the world than basketball.”

Nic Claxton feels Thursday’s game against Maccabi Ra’anana should be cancelled (an Israeli team) Mentions there is things bigger than basketball going on right now. 👏 via @erikslater_ pic.twitter.com/gMwNL0WfPV — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) October 11, 2023

According to Nets excecutives, Maccabi Ra’anana have remained committed to playing this friendly contest, which will be the first of a three-game set vs. NBA squads. The Israeli National League franchise will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and the following day against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Just organizationally, we have been in contact with Maccabi,” Brooklyn head coach Jacque Vaughn said yesterday. “They have reiterated to us that they do want to play the game.”

The foreign squad, which is comprised mostly of Israeli players, arrived last week in New York and have been practicing at Jersey City College. Last preseason, Maccabi Ra’anana also played matches versus NBA teams and lost all three against the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to Watch Nets vs. Maccabi Ra’anana Preseason With A Free Live Stream

Note that YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream only offer free trials to first-time subscribers. There’s one other way to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any live stream of the 2023-24 NBA season with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on the Maccabi Ra’anana vs. Nets game. Stream the Maccabi Ra’anana vs. Nets preseason matchup for free.

How to Watch Nets vs. Maccabi Ra’anana Preseason

For the Maccabi Ra’anana-Nets preseason matchup, this contest will air live tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on YES Network. ESPN’s Basketball Power Index is unavailable for exhibition games.

Dariq Whitehead (foot) is out for the Nets. Plus, Cam Johnson (hamstring) and Day’Ron Sharpe (ankle) are questionable. Meanwhile, Maccabi Ra’anana has not yet released its injury report.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2023-24 NBA Preseason: Maccabi R’anana @ Brooklyn Nets

Maccabi R’anana @ Brooklyn Nets 📅 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 🕙 What time is Nets vs. Maccabi R’anana Preseason Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Nets vs. Maccabi R’anana Preseason Game: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel: YES Network

YES Network 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Preseason Game Odds: Maccabi Ra’anana +36.5 (-105) | Nets -36.5 (-115)

Nets vs. Maccabi Ra’anana Preseason Odds

Leading into Thursday night’s preseason game, our computers here at Basketball Insiders are projecting Brooklyn to win and cover the spread. A 36.5-point spread is ridiculous. The point total is also expected to go over 218.5.

Check out the 2023-24 NBA preseason odds below for the Maccabi Ra’anana vs. Nets game. For more information on how to watch or stream other NBA games, go to the main page.

NBA Betting Content You May Like