Nick Wright of First Things First believes there was more hype by the NBA media about Steph Curry approaching the 3-point record last season than there’s been about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.

“So, I want to talk about LeBron this season momentarily, and then the big picture thing,” said Wright. “The only guys in the league giving you 27/7/7 are Luka and LeBron… The numbers are inflated, that’s fine. But they’re inflated for everybody…”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Golden State Warriors possess fourth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are expecting the Los Angeles Lakers to miss the playoffs.

There was approximately 100x more hype/discussion by the NBA media about Steph approaching the 3pt record last year than there’s been about LeBron breaking Kareem’s record & it’s just maddening. pic.twitter.com/zu3QKvds0R — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 1, 2023

“‘Oh Nick, but they’re not winning.’ That ain’t on LeBron, and I can prove it to you,” added Nick Wright. “So, when LeBron’s on the court, they [Lakers] have a better net rating than the Milwaukee Bucks. When he’s off the court, they have a worse net rating than the Hornets. So, when he’s on the court, they’re excellent. When he’s off the court, they die as they did last night…

There was more god-dog hype and discussion and flowers when Steph Curry was about to break Ray Allen’s 3-point record… LeBron is about to break a record… I would like the basketball media to reconcile the fact that… even if he doesn’t get to six rings, at some point — is the basketball life that our own childhood nostalgia be damned — have the conversation about is he the greatest player ever?”

Nick Wright of First Things First believes NBA reporters were more excited to see Steph Curry break Ray Allen’s 3-point record than witness LeBron James become the league’s all-time scoring leader

However, the NBA media has covered LeBron James fairly. ESPN is counting down the number of games the 19-time All-Star has left before he breaks Kareem’s record. This story is discussed a lot on First Take as well.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s Undisputed also debate back and forth on the four-time MVP. It’s all a matter of opinion. Will Michael Jordan fans and casual spectators crown James the greatest basketball player of all time after he sets the NBA’s all-time scoring record?

Probably not, it’s complicated. Fans care about perfection on the league’s grandest stage, Finals MVPs, rings, and playoff records as a whole. Though, the four-time NBA champ will win over some critics. Nick Wright will always support LeBron.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving to 4th all-time in career assists! pic.twitter.com/igBAjKMueW — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2023

Nick Wright still has a point. Both LeBron and Steph Curry are the two most-popular players in the league. Of course, their jersey and merchandise sales prove it. The attention Curry earned for breaking Allen’s record last season seems about the same as what LeBron’s receiving right now.

Furthermore, James needs 89 points to pass Abdul-Jabbar (38,387) to become the league’s all-time leading scorer. The Lakers superstar is already the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double in their 20th season or later.

James also ranks fourth in all-time assists (10,336). He passed Mark Jackson (10,334) and Steve Nash (10,335) in Tuesday night’s 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks.